PIB Debunks Viral NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Claim, Calls Video Fake

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PIB Fact Check debunked NEET-2026 paper leak claims online.

Viral video lacked OMR sheet and had clear inconsistencies, PIB stated.

NTA confirmed no leak occurred; exam proceeding as scheduled.

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has dismissed claims circulating on social media about an alleged leak of the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check warned students and parents against falling for misinformation linked to the examination.

⚠️ Don't fall for fake NEET paper leak claims‼️



🚨 A video circulating online claims to show a NEET (UG)-2026 Re-examination booklet packet being opened.#PIBFactCheck



❌ This claim is #Fake.



❌ The packet shown does NOT include the mandatory OMR Answer Sheet that accompanies… https://t.co/2qbdMsJ5GU pic.twitter.com/t5G4mtZ6QW — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 19, 2026

According to the agency, a video being shared online falsely claims to show a NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination booklet packet being opened.

'Claim Is Fake', Says PIB

PIB Fact Check categorically termed the claim fake.

The agency pointed out that the packet shown in the viral video does not contain the mandatory OMR Answer Sheet that accompanies an official NEET examination booklet.

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It also said the video contains "clear inconsistencies."

NTA Says Question Paper Has Not Been Leaked

Reiterating the integrity of the examination process, PIB said no individual, institution or platform has access to the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper before the examination.

It further stated that the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper has not been leaked and that the examination is being conducted as scheduled.

Authorities Urge Public To Report Misinformation

PIB urged people to help curb the spread of misinformation related to the examination.

The agency asked users to report misleading claims concerning NEET (UG)-2026 through the designated reporting platform or submit them to PIB Fact Check for verification.

It also shared contact details, including a WhatsApp number and email address, for fact-checking requests.

The post tagged the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency (NTA), DD News and All India Radio News while appealing to users to avoid sharing unverified information.

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