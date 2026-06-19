No, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has dismissed claims of a NEET (UG)-2026 paper leak as fake. The National Testing Agency confirmed the paper has not been leaked and the examination is proceeding as scheduled.
PIB Debunks Viral NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Claim, Calls Video Fake
According to the agency, a video being shared online falsely claims to show a NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination booklet packet being opened.
- PIB Fact Check debunked NEET-2026 paper leak claims online.
- Viral video lacked OMR sheet and had clear inconsistencies, PIB stated.
- NTA confirmed no leak occurred; exam proceeding as scheduled.
The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has dismissed claims circulating on social media about an alleged leak of the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper.
In a post on X, PIB Fact Check warned students and parents against falling for misinformation linked to the examination.
⚠️ Don't fall for fake NEET paper leak claims‼️— PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) June 19, 2026
🚨 A video circulating online claims to show a NEET (UG)-2026 Re-examination booklet packet being opened.#PIBFactCheck
❌ This claim is #Fake.
❌ The packet shown does NOT include the mandatory OMR Answer Sheet that accompanies… https://t.co/2qbdMsJ5GU pic.twitter.com/t5G4mtZ6QW
According to the agency, a video being shared online falsely claims to show a NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination booklet packet being opened.
'Claim Is Fake', Says PIB
PIB Fact Check categorically termed the claim fake.
The agency pointed out that the packet shown in the viral video does not contain the mandatory OMR Answer Sheet that accompanies an official NEET examination booklet.
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It also said the video contains "clear inconsistencies."
NTA Says Question Paper Has Not Been Leaked
Reiterating the integrity of the examination process, PIB said no individual, institution or platform has access to the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper before the examination.
It further stated that the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper has not been leaked and that the examination is being conducted as scheduled.
Authorities Urge Public To Report Misinformation
PIB urged people to help curb the spread of misinformation related to the examination.
The agency asked users to report misleading claims concerning NEET (UG)-2026 through the designated reporting platform or submit them to PIB Fact Check for verification.
It also shared contact details, including a WhatsApp number and email address, for fact-checking requests.
The post tagged the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency (NTA), DD News and All India Radio News while appealing to users to avoid sharing unverified information.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Has the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper been leaked?
What evidence debunked the NEET (UG)-2026 paper leak claim?
PIB Fact Check stated that the viral video's packet lacked the mandatory OMR Answer Sheet and showed
How can the public report misinformation about NEET (UG)-2026?
Authorities urge the public to report misleading claims concerning NEET (UG)-2026 through designated platforms or directly to PIB Fact Check for verification. Contact details including a WhatsApp number and email address are provided for fact-checking requests.