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HomeEducationPIB Debunks Viral NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Claim, Calls Video Fake

PIB Debunks Viral NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak Claim, Calls Video Fake

According to the agency, a video being shared online falsely claims to show a NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination booklet packet being opened.

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 19 Jun 2026 07:34 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • PIB Fact Check debunked NEET-2026 paper leak claims online.
  • Viral video lacked OMR sheet and had clear inconsistencies, PIB stated.
  • NTA confirmed no leak occurred; exam proceeding as scheduled.

The Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has dismissed claims circulating on social media about an alleged leak of the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper.

In a post on X, PIB Fact Check warned students and parents against falling for misinformation linked to the examination.

According to the agency, a video being shared online falsely claims to show a NEET (UG)-2026 re-examination booklet packet being opened.

'Claim Is Fake', Says PIB

PIB Fact Check categorically termed the claim fake.

The agency pointed out that the packet shown in the viral video does not contain the mandatory OMR Answer Sheet that accompanies an official NEET examination booklet.

ALSO READ: NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: Full Sleeves Allowed, Mobile Phones Banned. Check New Rules

It also said the video contains "clear inconsistencies."

NTA Says Question Paper Has Not Been Leaked

Reiterating the integrity of the examination process, PIB said no individual, institution or platform has access to the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper before the examination.

It further stated that the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper has not been leaked and that the examination is being conducted as scheduled.

Authorities Urge Public To Report Misinformation

PIB urged people to help curb the spread of misinformation related to the examination.

The agency asked users to report misleading claims concerning NEET (UG)-2026 through the designated reporting platform or submit them to PIB Fact Check for verification.

It also shared contact details, including a WhatsApp number and email address, for fact-checking requests.

The post tagged the Ministry of Education, National Testing Agency (NTA), DD News and All India Radio News while appealing to users to avoid sharing unverified information.

ALSO READ: No Relief For Telegram As Delhi HC Refuses To Lift Temporary Ban Ahead Of NEET-UG Re-Exam

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has the NEET (UG)-2026 question paper been leaked?

No, the Press Information Bureau's Fact Check unit has dismissed claims of a NEET (UG)-2026 paper leak as fake. The National Testing Agency confirmed the paper has not been leaked and the examination is proceeding as scheduled.

What evidence debunked the NEET (UG)-2026 paper leak claim?

PIB Fact Check stated that the viral video's packet lacked the mandatory OMR Answer Sheet and showed

How can the public report misinformation about NEET (UG)-2026?

Authorities urge the public to report misleading claims concerning NEET (UG)-2026 through designated platforms or directly to PIB Fact Check for verification. Contact details including a WhatsApp number and email address are provided for fact-checking requests.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 19 Jun 2026 07:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
PIB Fact Check NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak NEET-UG 2026 Paper Leak PIB Calls Video Fake
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