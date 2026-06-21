A candidate wearing a burqa was initially denied entry by security personnel at the examination centre. This led to a prolonged argument between her, her father, and officials.
NEET Re-Test Row In Ajmer: Burqa-Clad Candidate Initially Denied Entry, Allowed Later
A burqa-clad NEET-UG candidate was initially denied entry at an Ajmer exam centre, sparking a commotion. After security checks and intervention, she was allowed to appear for the exam, NTA said.
- Candidate Kulsum initially denied NEET-UG re-exam entry due to burqa.
- Collector visited; candidate allowed after an hour's wait.
- NTA confirmed the burqa-clad aspirant was permitted to appear.
A brief commotion erupted at a NEET-UG re-examination centre in Rajasthan's Ajmer on Sunday after a candidate wearing a burqa was initially denied entry.
The candidate, identified as Kulsum from Beawar district, arrived at the Government Girls Senior Secondary School examination centre in Ajmer's Savitri area to appear for the test. According to reports, security personnel refused to allow her entry because she was wearing a burqa.
The issue led to a prolonged argument between Kulsum, her father Mohammad Arif, and officials at the examination centre, including police personnel deployed for security. Security staff at the gate remained unwilling to permit her entry while she was dressed in the burqa.
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Kulsum subsequently referred to the National Testing Agency (NTA) guidelines, following which several people present at the venue also intervened in the matter.
District Collector Rushes To Exam Centre Amid Commotion
After media personnel reached the spot and security checks were completed, the candidate was eventually allowed to enter the examination centre. However, the dispute at the gate reportedly forced her to wait for nearly an hour before gaining entry.
Following the incident, Ajmer District Collector Lok Bandhu visited the examination centre and said that all prescribed examination guidelines were being strictly followed.
Kulsum and her father strongly objected to the initial refusal. They pointed out that she had been allowed to appear for the examination wearing a burqa during the earlier test held in May and argued that she should not have been stopped this time, especially as she had arrived at the centre well before the reporting time.
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NTA Steps In
As the video of commotion went viral, teh National Testing Agency stepped in and said that the girl wearing Burqa has been allowed to give the exam.
In a post on X, the NTA said, “The aspirant wearing Burqa was allowed at the centre in Ajmer.”
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Frequently Asked Questions
What caused the commotion at the NEET-UG re-examination centre in Ajmer?
Why was the candidate initially refused entry to the exam?
Security personnel at the gate refused her entry because she was wearing a burqa. This was despite her having worn one without issue in the earlier test held in May.