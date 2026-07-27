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English NewsEducationKashmir Schools Reopen Today After 20-Day Closure Due To Heatwave and Heavy Rain

Kashmir Schools Reopen Today After 20-Day Closure Due To Heatwave and Heavy Rain

Schools across Kashmir have reopened after a 20-day closure caused by a heatwave and heavy rain. Students resumed classes on Monday.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 03:27 PM (IST)

Schools across Kashmir reopened on Monday after remaining closed for 20 days due to an intense heatwave followed by heavy rainfall that prompted the Jammu and Kashmir government to extend the summer vacation. 

With the break coming to an end, students returned to their classrooms in school uniforms as educational institutions resumed normal functioning across the Valley. 

The schools were initially closed on July 6 after the region experienced an unusually severe spell of summer heat. Although authorities had planned to reopen schools earlier, the vacation was extended after persistent rainfall and flood-like conditions affected several areas. 

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Schools Resume Classes After Extended Summer Vacation 

Students were seen arriving at schools early on Monday as classes resumed following the prolonged closure. 

The government had first announced the summer vacation on July 6 as a precautionary measure in view of the prevailing heatwave across the Kashmir Valley. 

The vacation was originally scheduled for 13 days, but the reopening was postponed after weather conditions deteriorated further. 

Heavy Rainfall Led to Further Extension 

The intense heatwave eased after heavy rainfall around July 18, bringing relief from high temperatures.  

However, continuous rainfall and flood-like conditions across parts of the Valley prompted the authorities to extend the school closure until July 26. 

As a result, schools remained shut for nearly three weeks before reopening on Monday. 

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Government Had Extended Holidays Due to Weather Conditions 

Earlier, the Jammu and Kashmir government announced an extension of the summer vacation after the region continued to witness adverse weather conditions. 

The summer break had initially been declared because of the prolonged heatwave affecting the Kashmir Valley. Although schools were expected to resume after the initial vacation period, the reopening was delayed as authorities continued to monitor the weather situation. 

With weather conditions improving, schools across the Kashmir Division and the winter zones of the Jammu Division have now resumed academic activities after the extended break. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Jul 2026 03:27 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Kashmir Schools Kashmir Schools News Kashmir Schools Reopen
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