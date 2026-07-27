School Assembly News Headlines: Kickstart your day with a brief round-up of major updates from India and around the world, followed by top sports stories and important education-related developments.

If you’re handling the news segment at your school assembly today, there’s no need to stress. We’ve curated a clean and organised list of key national, international, and sports headlines. These updates will help students stay aware of the latest happenings in the country, globally, and in the sporting arena.

National News

Govt Introduces Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha; House Adjourned Without Discussion Amid Oppn Uproar

Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon Amid Ruckus Over Police Action On Students During Protest

Bihar NEET Protest: SIT Officer Suspended After Viral Video Shows Him Firing AK-47 At Protesters In Siwan

Who Is Nirmal Jain? RSS Veteran Named First Non-Muslim Head Of Delhi Minorities Commission

Sonam Wangchuk To Be Discharged From Medanta Today; Will Visit Rajghat Before Returning To Ladakh

Integral Part Of Society, Shouldn't Be Ostracised: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat On LGBTQ+ Community

Centre To Table Anti-Paper Leak Bill In Lok Sabha Today; Fast-Track Courts, Harsher Penalties Proposed

'Jihad And Resistance Only Path Forward': Khamenei Reaffirms Support For Hezbollah

Parliament Set To Face Fresh Clash As Rahul Gandhi Targets Amit Shah Over Pellet Guns At CJP Protest

E20 Janta Party: After CJP, Calls For Nitin Gadkari’s Resignation Grow As X Followers Surge

‘Gen-Z Copies Others, Acts On Emotions': Mohan Bhagwat Takes Fresh Dig At Young Generation

Delhi Police Crack Down On ‘Abusive’ Posts Targeting PM Modi After CJP Protest Ends

CRPF Confirms RAF Used Pellet Guns During July 20 CJP Protest; Probe Underway

NEET Paper Leak Case: Fast-Track Court Hearing Deferred On First Day After CBI No-Show

Assam Floods: Sivasagar Faces Worst Deluge In 50 Years As 4 Lakh Affected, 30 Dead

Supreme Court To Hear Kapil Sibal’s Plea Challenging Anti-Defection Law’s Merger Provision

Omar Abdullah Slams Mehbooba Mufti Over Jantar Mantar Remarks, Demands Apolog

2 Killed, 7 Injured As Bus Carrying Devotees From Amritsar Overturns In Himachal's Bilaspur

Communal Clash Erupts In Nepal's India-Bordering Sunsari; 1 Killed, Restrictive Orders Imposed

International News

Berlin Pride Attack: Suspect Shot Dead After Van Ramming Kills 1, 29 Injured

'Jihad Only Path Forward': Khamenei Reaffirms Support For Hezbollah, Ties US Peace Deal To Lebanon Ceasefire

Greta Thunberg Joins CJP Protest In London: ‘Indian Student Protest Made Us Proud’

France, Spain Battle Raging Wildfires As Fresh Evacuations Ordered, One Killed

Netanyahu To Meet Trump In Washington On Monday, Iran Talks High On Agenda

Brazil Denies Visas To Trump Officials Ahead Of Presidential Election

Punjab Woman Killed In Canada, Indian Man Charged; Autopsy Reveals Shocking Cause Of Death

Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei More Willing To Pursue Nuclear Weapons Than His Father: Report

Deadly Syria Bus Crash: 35 Dead, 30 Hurt After Buses Collide On Highway

US Court Rejects Trump Administration's Bid To Reinstate $100,000 H-1B Visa Fee

15 Killed As Suicide Attack Hits Pakistan Security Checkpoint Near Afghan Border

Business News

Share Markets Rally Amid US-Iran Ceasefire, GIFT Nifty In Green, Sensex Opens 600 Points Up

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Turbo Petrol Review: Performance, Mileage, Features, And Verdict

IDFC First Bank Shares Soar Over 8% After Record Q1 Profit, Asset Quality Improves

Oil Prices Slide Over 5% As Iran Signals Pause In Attacks If US Halts Strikes

India's LPG Supply Crisis Reaches Zomato: Restaurant Partner Base Records First Decline

ABP Live Exclusive | 'Diesel Customers Are Switching To Underbody CNG': Maruti Suzuki's Partho Banerjee

Gold Silver Rate Today (July 27): Metals Soar, Check Latest Rates In Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, More

Only 3 Multi Cap Mutual Funds Delivered Positive Returns Every Year Since 2022; Check The List

Sports News

Ajit Agarkar Urged To Pair Vaibhav Sooryavanshi With Rohit Sharma In India's ODI Team

From 0-4 Loss Under Gautam Gambhir To 3-0 Sweep Under VVS Laxman: Shreyas Iyer Reacts

Suryakumar Yadav Shares Training Update, 'Batted Around 1000 Balls'

Abhishek Sharma vs Sanju Samson: Who Deserves To Open With Vaibhav Sooryavanshi In T20Is?

Arshdeep Singh Goes Official With Samreen Kaur; Fans Say 'It's AI', Tag Ashish Chanchlani

Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi Left Off Team Sheet In LPL, Considered Leaving Tournament

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