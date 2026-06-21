NEET UG 2026 Re-Exam: What Has Changed This Time? New Rules And Stronger Security Explained

The NEET UG 2026 re-examination is being held today under some of the strictest security arrangements ever seen for a national entrance test. The decision to conduct the re-test follows allegations of a paper leak during the original examination held on May 3, triggering widespread concerns over the credibility and fairness of the country's largest medical entrance examination.

In response to the controversy, the Ministry of Education and the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced a fresh examination on June 21, introducing several changes aimed at ensuring transparency, security, and a smoother experience for candidates.

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Why Is NEET UG 2026 Being Conducted Again?

Questions over the integrity of the original NEET UG 2026 examination emerged shortly after the test was held. Alleged images and videos linked to the question paper circulated widely on social media, leading to concerns among students, parents, and education experts.

As demands for a re-test intensified, authorities launched investigations into the matter. The NTA repeatedly stated that protecting the credibility of the examination remained a priority and later confirmed that a nationwide re-examination would be conducted.

For many candidates, the re-test represents more than another opportunity to appear for the exam. It is also a step towards restoring confidence in a system relied upon by millions of medical aspirants every year.

Extended Exam Duration and Additional Rough Work Pages

Among the most significant changes introduced this time is an increase in the examination duration. Candidates will now receive 195 minutes to complete the paper instead of the earlier 180 minutes. The examination is scheduled to run from 2 pm to 5:15 pm.

The NTA has also doubled the number of rough work sheets available to students. Candidates will now receive four pages instead of two, providing additional space for calculations, particularly in the Physics and Chemistry sections.

To ensure smooth implementation of the revised arrangements, the agency conducted a nationwide mock drill ahead of the examination.

Enhanced Security Measures Across Examination Centres

Authorities have significantly strengthened security protocols at examination centres across the country. CCTV cameras will monitor activities throughout the examination process, while dedicated monitoring teams will oversee centre operations.

The NTA has also tightened procedures related to the printing, packaging, storage, and transportation of question papers. Multiple layers of security have been added to minimise the risk of any unauthorised access.

In a major logistical step, Indian Air Force aircraft have reportedly been used to transport question papers to select locations, ensuring secure and timely delivery.

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Steps Taken to Prevent Rumours and Misinformation

Authorities have also moved to curb the spread of fake question papers and misleading information online. Access to Telegram has been temporarily restricted during the re-examination period as part of efforts to prevent the circulation of rumours.

In addition, examination centres have been equipped with enhanced facilities, including power backup systems, medical support, drinking water arrangements, and emergency response mechanisms.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on official NTA announcements and avoid unverified claims circulating on social media platforms. With heightened security and revised procedures in place, authorities aim to ensure that NEET UG 2026 is conducted in a fair, transparent, and disruption-free manner.

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