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HomeEducationNTA Alerts Students To Fake NEET Re-Exam Paper Leak Rackets On Telegram

NTA Alerts Students To Fake NEET Re-Exam Paper Leak Rackets On Telegram

IIT Madras Director V. Kamakoti warned NEET aspirants against Telegram scams offering fake leaked papers for money. Students were urged to trust only NTA sources and report fraud.

Reported By : Sneha | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 06:53 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • IIT Madras Director warns against NEET re-exam Telegram scams.
  • Scammers demand money for fake papers, misuse personal information.

As thousands of students prepare for the upcoming NEET re-examination, a fresh warning has been issued against fraudulent Telegram channels claiming to provide leaked question papers in exchange for money.

In a public message addressed to NEET candidates and their parents, IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti cautioned that scammers are running multiple rackets targeting anxious students ahead of the examination.

IIT Madras Director Warns Against Telegram Scams

According to the warning, several Telegram channels have been demanding amounts ranging from Rs 14,000 to Rs 25,000, with some allegedly seeking as much as Rs 10 lakh, while falsely promising access to the NEET re-exam question paper. Officials stressed that no paper leak exists and that students who transfer money are likely to lose it without receiving any legitimate material.
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The advisory further noted that personal information shared with such channels, including admit cards and WhatsApp numbers, could be misused to target other aspirants in subsequent scams.

Another tactic identified involves videos and screenshots circulated on social media as purported proof of prior access to examination questions. The warning explained that Telegram channel administrators can edit older messages while retaining the original timestamp, creating the false impression that information was shared before the examination took place.

A detailed explanation of the manipulation technique has been shared through an online video, with authorities urging students and parents to watch and circulate the information among aspirants.

Urges Students Not To Forward Suspicious Message

The advisory also warned that similar misinformation campaigns are likely to surface again after June 21 and urged students not to forward suspicious messages or make payments to individuals claiming to have access to examination papers.

Candidates have been advised to rely only on information published through the National Testing Agency's official website and verified social media handles.

Authorities have encouraged students to report any suspected fraud to the National Cyber Crime Helpline at 1930 or through the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal.

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Meanwhile, Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, has also released videos explaining the technical aspects of how such online manipulation and misinformation campaigns operate, aiming to help students identify and avoid scams.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What warning has been issued to NEET candidates?

A warning has been issued against fraudulent Telegram channels claiming to provide leaked NEET re-exam papers for money. Scammers are targeting anxious students with fake promises.

How do scammers create the illusion of having leaked papers?

They circulate fake videos and screenshots, and edit old Telegram messages while retaining the original timestamp. This falsely suggests information was shared before the examination.

What are the risks of sharing personal information with these fraudulent channels?

Personal information like admit cards and WhatsApp numbers shared with these channels could be misused. This data may be used to target aspirants in subsequent scams.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 16 Jun 2026 06:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
NEET Paper Leak NTA NEET Re Exam V Kamakoti
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