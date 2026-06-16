President Trump announced that a deal with Iran has been completed and is entering a second phase. He described it as
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‘Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible’: Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Lebanon
Trump urges Netanyahu to be ‘more responsible’ in Lebanon, says Iran deal enters second phase; warns Tehran against nuclear ambitions and claims Iran now has ‘rational leadership’.
- Trump urged Netanyahu to be responsible amidst Lebanon conflict.
- He announced completed Iran deal; US won't invest financially.
- Trump cited rational Iranian leadership, preventing nuclear weapons.
Before You Go
Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the status of the Iran deal according to President Trump?
Will the United States invest money in Iran under the new agreement?
No, President Trump explicitly stated that the United States would not invest any money in Iran. He stressed that Washington has no financial commitments under the arrangement.
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