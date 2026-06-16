‘Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible’: Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Lebanon

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to be more responsible in the context of the fighting in Lebanon. He said this during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Trump also remarked that “without me, there would be no Israel,” reiterating his personal role in supporting the country.

Commenting on Netanyahu amid ongoing tensions linked to fighting in Lebanon, Trump said that “Bibi needs to be more responsible,” urging greater caution in handling the conflict and added he "didn't like" Israel's attack on Lebanon's Beirut shortly before Iran agreement.

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'US Would Not Invest Any Money'

Trump also said that a deal with Iran has been completed and is now moving into a second phase, which he described as likely to be easier, during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Calling the agreement “fair and good,” Trump said the United States would not invest any money in Iran and stressed that Washington has no financial commitments under the arrangement. He added that the US retains the option to “go in there in the future” if it chooses, but is currently not involved in any investment.