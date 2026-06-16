Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
India At 2047FIFA World CupNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorld‘Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible’: Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Lebanon

‘Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible’: Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Lebanon

Trump urges Netanyahu to be ‘more responsible’ in Lebanon, says Iran deal enters second phase; warns Tehran against nuclear ambitions and claims Iran now has ‘rational leadership’.

Reported By : Sneha | 
Updated at : 16 Jun 2026 04:12 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trump urged Netanyahu to be responsible amidst Lebanon conflict.
  • He announced completed Iran deal; US won't invest financially.
  • Trump cited rational Iranian leadership, preventing nuclear weapons.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu needs to be more responsible in the context of the fighting in Lebanon. He said this during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Trump also remarked that “without me, there would be no Israel,” reiterating his personal role in supporting the country.

Commenting on Netanyahu amid ongoing tensions linked to fighting in Lebanon, Trump said that “Bibi needs to be more responsible,” urging greater caution in handling the conflict and added he "didn't like" Israel's attack on Lebanon's Beirut shortly before Iran agreement. 

Also Read: Iran Pushes Back On Trump’s ‘Toll-Free Hormuz’ Claim, Says Ships May Still Have To Pay Fees

'US Would Not Invest Any Money'

 Trump also said that a deal with Iran has been completed and is now moving into a second phase, which he described as likely to be easier, during a meeting with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France.

Calling the agreement “fair and good,” Trump said the United States would not invest any money in Iran and stressed that Washington has no financial commitments under the arrangement. He added that the US retains the option to “go in there in the future” if it chooses, but is currently not involved in any investment.

Trump says Iran has ‘rational leadership now’

The US President also said Iran now has “rational leadership,” contrasting it with what he described as earlier “totally irrational” leaders who are “now gone,” following the killing of several Iranian officials in the early phase of the conflict involving US and Israeli strikes.

 Trump reiterated that the central aim of ongoing negotiations is to ensure Iran never acquires a nuclear weapon.

Describing the emerging agreement as a safeguard, Trump said the deal “creates a wall” against Iran developing nuclear arms. “This deal is a wall to a nuclear weapon,” he said, contrasting it with the previous nuclear agreement under former U.S. President Barack Obama, which he called “a road to a nuclear weapon.”

'All ⁠hell ​will rain ⁠down’ on Iran if ...'

He further warned that “all hell will rain down” on Iran if it attempts to pursue nuclear weapons, adding that the agreement makes Tehran’s non-nuclear status explicit and non-negotiable.

Trump also addressed the wider regional conflict, saying there were “too many people being killed” in Lebanon amid Israeli military operations against Hezbollah. He criticised the scale of strikes, arguing that entire apartment buildings were being destroyed when targeting individuals.

Also Read: Oil Prices Fall To Three-Month Low. What Happens Next Depends On Hormuz

“You don’t have to knock down an apartment house every time you’re looking for somebody,” Trump said, adding that civilians were also being killed and were not necessarily affiliated with Hezbollah.

He further suggested that Syria could potentially play a role in dealing with Hezbollah, saying he had proposed that Israel allow Syria to “take care of Hezbollah,” which he believed could be more effective.

 

Before You Go

Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks

Frequently Asked Questions

What is the status of the Iran deal according to President Trump?

President Trump announced that a deal with Iran has been completed and is entering a second phase. He described it as

Will the United States invest money in Iran under the new agreement?

No, President Trump explicitly stated that the United States would not invest any money in Iran. He stressed that Washington has no financial commitments under the arrangement.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
Read More
Published at : 16 Jun 2026 03:52 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netanyahu Breaking News ABP Live TRUMP US Iran War LIVE Updates Us Israel Ties Bibi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
‘Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible’: Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Lebanon
‘Bibi Needs To Be More Responsible’: Trump Warns Netanyahu Over Lebanon
World
Indonesia Rocked By 6.7-Magnitude Quake Near Palu; Buildings Damaged, No Tsunami Threat
Indonesia Rocked By 6.7-Magnitude Quake Near Palu; Buildings Damaged, No Tsunami Threat
World
Palestinian Leader Abbas Announces Long-Awaited Presidential And Parliamentary Elections
Palestinian Leader Abbas Announces Long-Awaited Presidential And Parliamentary Elections
World
Iran Pushes Back On Trump’s ‘Toll-Free Hormuz’ Claim, Says Ships May Still Have To Pay Fees
Iran Pushes Back On Trump’s ‘Toll-Free Hormuz’ Claim, Says Ships May Still Have To Pay Fees
Advertisement

Videos

Geneva Watch: Hormuz Fee Dispute Emerges as Fresh Hurdle in US-Iran Deal Talks
West Bengal: TMC Leader Soumitra Banerjee Attacked in Raniganj, Eggs Thrown Amid Protest
G7 SUMMIT: PM Modi Arrives in France for Key Global Talks
PUNJAB: Akal Takht Declares Bhagwant Mann “Guilty” and “Anti-Panth”
POLITICS: Speaker Om Birla to Hear Both TMC Factions Before Verdict
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
How TMC Lost Bengal: Abhishek Banerjee’s ‘Corporate Model’, I-PAC And Crisis Of Cadre Politics
Opinion
Embed widget