Iran Pushes Back On Trump’s ‘Toll-Free Hormuz’ Claim, Says Ships May Still Have To Pay Fees

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Iran suggests fees for Strait of Hormuz passage.

This contradicts Trump's recent

Tehran distinguishes 'service fees' from illegal 'tolls'.

Such fees create uncertainty for global shipping markets.

Fresh questions have emerged over the future of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz after Iran indicated that vessels passing through the strategic waterway may still be required to pay fees, despite US President Donald Trump's claim that the route would remain "toll-free" under a new peace agreement between Washington and Tehran.

The comments from Tehran come days after Trump announced that the Strait of Hormuz had reopened as part of a broader US-Iran deal aimed at ending months of conflict and reducing tensions in the region.

While both sides appear to agree that the crucial maritime corridor will remain open, uncertainty persists over whether commercial vessels will face new charges while transiting through one of the world's most important energy routes.

Iran Distances Itself From 'Toll' Terminology

Iran has sought to draw a distinction between tolls and service-related fees, arguing that international law prohibits the collection of tolls from ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

According to a report by The New York Times, Iranian officials have said that any payments collected would not be classified as tolls but rather as fees for services provided to vessels using the waterway.

However, Tehran has not yet clarified what specific services would be offered in exchange for such charges. Before the conflict, ships passing through the strait were not required to pay any such fees.

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Trump Had Promised a 'Toll-Free' Strait

On Sunday, Trump said the Strait of Hormuz had reopened and would remain free of toll charges under the agreement reached between the United States and Iran.

He described the arrangement as a significant step towards securing one of the world's most critical energy corridors and reducing the risk of a wider regional conflict.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump reportedly said the agreement would help keep the strategic sea route open and ensure that the Strait of Hormuz remained "toll-free forever".

New Iranian Statement Fuels Uncertainty

Iran's latest remarks have complicated the picture and raised questions about how the agreement will be implemented in practice.

Although Tehran insists it is not imposing tolls, the prospect of service fees has fuelled debate over whether shipping companies could face additional costs while using the waterway.

The development has left uncertainty surrounding the long-term operating conditions in the strait, despite the broader diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran.

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Global Energy Markets Watching Closely

Any new charges on vessels using the Strait of Hormuz could have implications for global energy supply chains, given the route's importance for oil and gas shipments.

Analysts have also warned that introducing fees for passage through a major international maritime corridor could set a new precedent for global shipping routes.

The latest exchange between Washington and Tehran comes after Trump announced that the two countries had finalised a deal that would reopen the Strait of Hormuz and bring an end to the US naval blockade in the region.

The US president described the agreement as a major achievement after months of conflict that disrupted global energy markets and heightened fears of a broader war in the Middle East.