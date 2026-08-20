NCERT Third Language Resources 2026 OUT: Check R3 Books, Download Steps And CBSE Exam Rules

New Delhi: Students studying under the CBSE curriculum can now access the latest Third Language (R3) learning resources released by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT). The resources have been made available through the official NCERT portal to support students learning an additional Indian language.

NCERT said the material is intended to make language education more engaging and meaningful while supporting students' overall development. The resources come as schools prepare to implement the revised language-learning framework under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

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NCERT Third Language Books and Resources Available Online

The newly released R3 resources are designed to support students as they learn their third language. NCERT has made the material available online, allowing students and teachers to access the relevant books digitally.

The council has linked the initiative to the broader objectives of NEP 2020, which recommends that students learn three languages, with at least two being languages native to India.

NCERT stated: "It is envisioned to equip learners with competence in multiple Bharatiya Bhashas (native Indian languages) and promote the vibrancy of language learning for ensuring that the process of learning and growth remains balanced,"

The focus is therefore not limited to language proficiency. The framework also aims to encourage familiarity with India's diverse linguistic traditions and provide students with opportunities to learn multiple Bharatiya Bhashas.

How Students Can Download NCERT R3 Language Books

Students looking for the Third Language learning material can access the resources through the NCERT website. The process requires students to select the relevant details before opening the required book.

Step 1: Visit the NCERT official portal at ncert.nic.in.

Step 2: Select their class.

Step 3: Choose the relevant language.

Step 4: Select the required book.

Step 5: Open the PDF displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Check the available chapters and download or read the material as required.

NOTE: Students and parents should ensure that they select the correct class and language before downloading the resource.

What Are the CBSE Third Language Rules for Class 9?

The release of the resources comes against the backdrop of CBSE's revised language requirements for Class 9 students.

According to guidelines issued by CBSE on June 29, every student entering Class 9 is required to study three languages. At least two of these languages must be classified as 'Bhartiya Bhashas'.

The third language, known as R3, will initially be evaluated through an internal, school-based assessment. This means students will not have to appear for a CBSE board examination in R3 when this particular batch moves to Class 10 in the 2027-28 academic session.

Will Class 10 Students Have an R3 Board Exam?

The assessment rules will differ for subsequent batches. According to the information released by the authorities, the current Class 6 batch of 2026-27, along with the Class 6 batches that follow, will have to appear for the R3 board examination when they reach Class 10.

This makes the newly released NCERT resources particularly relevant for students, parents, and schools planning ahead for the revised language requirements.

CBSE and NCERT had earlier indicated that grade-appropriate resources would be made available to support students in learning the third language. The latest release is part of that effort.

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What Students and Parents Should Know

Students should first identify the third language being offered by their school and then use the corresponding NCERT resource. Parents can also use the official material to understand the learning requirements and support children with their studies at home.

The distinction between different batches is also important. While the current Class 9 students will have R3 assessed internally, the current Class 6 batch and subsequent Class 6 batches will face the R3 board examination in Class 10.

Students and parents should therefore keep track of school-level instructions and CBSE updates as the revised language framework is implemented.

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