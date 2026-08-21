UPSC Mains 2026: Question Objection Window To Open After Exam, Check Dates And Process

UPSC Mains 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the details of the question representation facility for candidates appearing in the Civil Services Main Examination 2026. Aspirants who have concerns about any question paper will get an opportunity to submit their representations through the Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP) after the examination is completed.

The facility will not be available during the examination. Candidates will have to wait until the examination concludes before submitting any representation regarding the question paper.

According to the schedule, the UPSC CSE Mains 2026 examination will be held on August 21, 22, 23, 29 and 30. The question representation facility will subsequently remain available for five days.

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UPSC Mains 2026 Question Objection Window: Check Dates

Candidates can submit their representations through the UPSC Mains 2026 Question Objection Window from August 31 to September 4, 2026.

The facility will be hosted on the Question Paper Representation Portal (QPReP). Aspirants who wish to raise concerns about one or more question papers can use the portal during the specified five-day period.

Candidates should keep the deadline in mind and ensure that their representations are submitted within the prescribed window. The facility will remain open only for the period specified by the Commission.

How Can Candidates Raise Concerns Over Questions?

Candidates who have concerns regarding the question paper will have to use the designated QPReP facility to submit their representations. The Commission has specified the portal as the mode for submitting such concerns.

Importantly, UPSC has stated that representations related to question papers will not be accepted through email, post, or any other mode. Therefore, candidates planning to submit a representation should use the official Question Paper Representation Portal during the five-day window.

The last date to submit representations is September 4, 2026.

UPSC CSE Mains 2026 Exam Dates

The Civil Services Main Examination 2026 will be conducted in two phases. The first set of papers is scheduled for August 21, 22 and 23, while the remaining papers will take place on August 29 and 30, 2026.

With the examination spread across these dates, candidates appearing for UPSC Mains should keep track of the paper-wise schedule and focus on their preparation.

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What Should UPSC Mains Aspirants Keep in Mind?

Candidates who wish to raise a concern about a question paper will have to wait until the examination is over to use the representation facility. The QPReP window will open on August 31 and close on September 4.

Aspirants should therefore note the dates carefully and use the prescribed portal if they wish to submit a representation. Since UPSC will not accept question paper representations through email, post or any other mode, candidates should follow the official process within the specified timeline.

For now, candidates appearing in the Civil Services Main Examination 2026 are advised to concentrate on the scheduled papers, with the question representation facility available after the examination concludes.

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