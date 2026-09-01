The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will conduct a re-examination for 2,445 NEET PG 2026 candidates who were affected by technical disruptions at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura examination centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

The re-exam has been scheduled for September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur, according to the official notice. The development follows technical issues reported during the NEET PG 2026 examination conducted on August 30.

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The national-level postgraduate medical entrance examination was held across the country on August 30, 2026. As per the official notice, 2,65,980 candidates appeared for the exam, while the examination was successfully completed for 2,63,535 candidates.

For candidates preparing to appear in the re-examination, technical problems during a computer-based test can be a major concern. However, NBEMS has outlined measures to deal with such situations and ensure that candidates do not lose their allotted examination time.

NEET PG 2026: What Happens During a Power Failure?

NBEMS has clarified what candidates should expect if a power-related disruption occurs after they have already logged into the examination system.

Candidates do not need to take any specific action in such a situation. The examination timer will stop when the power failure occurs and will restart once the issue has been resolved.

The examination authority has stated that candidates will not lose examination time because of such a disruption. This provision is intended to ensure that a technical problem does not reduce the time available to a candidate to attempt the paper.

What If the NEET PG Candidate Machine Gets Locked?

A candidate's computer may become locked if connectivity with the primary server is interrupted during the examination. NBEMS has prescribed a mechanism for handling this situation at the examination centre.

In such a case, the IT manager assigned to the examination room will check the situation and unlock the candidate's account after verification. Once access is restored, the examination timer will continue from the point at which the candidate has stopped.

This means candidates will not have to restart their examination or lose the time already allotted to them because of a connectivity-related machine lock.

NEET PG 2026 System Issues: What Should Candidates Do?

Candidates may also face other computer-related problems during the examination, including screen flickering, mouse malfunction, or a system that becomes locked or hangs.

NBEMS has instructed candidates experiencing such problems to immediately inform the invigilator present in the examination room. The IT manager or invigilator will then examine the issue and lock the candidate's machine as part of the troubleshooting process.

If necessary, the affected candidate may be moved from the allotted seat to a buffer seat so that the examination can continue without unnecessary disruption.

The official NEET PG 2026 Information Bulletin also reassures candidates about the measures available in case of unforeseen technical problems. It states, "appropriate measures are in place to address such contingencies and ensure that there is no loss of the allotted examination time."

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NEET PG 2026 Re-Exam Date and Time

The NEET PG 2026 re-examination will be held on September 5, 2026, at 3 pm in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The examination is being conducted for the 2,445 candidates affected by the technical disruption at the iON Digital Zone iDZ Sitapura centres.

Candidates appearing for the re-exam should carefully follow the instructions issued by NBEMS and report any technical difficulty to the examination staff immediately rather than attempting to resolve the issue on their own.

The technical guidelines are particularly important for candidates appearing in the re-examination, as they explain how the examination authority will respond to power failures, machine locks, and other system-related problems during the test.

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