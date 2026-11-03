Delhi Schools Told To Form Anti-Tobacco Committees, Implement SOP For Drug-Free Campuses

New Delhi: Schools across Delhi will have to strengthen measures to prevent substance abuse and tobacco use on their campuses under a new set of guidelines issued by the Directorate of Education. The directions apply to all government, government-aided and recognised private unaided schools, requiring them to establish anti-tobacco committees and organise regular awareness activities for students.

The instructions have been issued under the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan and Nasha Mukt Delhi Campaign through a circular released by the Educational and Vocational Guidance and Counselling Bureau. The initiative focuses on educating students about substance abuse, identifying potential cases at an early stage, and ensuring access to counselling and appropriate support.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

Under the new Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), schools will have to strengthen their existing preventive mechanisms and ensure that awareness activities continue throughout the academic session.

Delhi Schools To Form Anti-Tobacco Committees Under New SOP

Every school must constitute or reinforce an Institution Level Task Force (ITF)/Anti-Tobacco Committee under the leadership of its principal or head of school.

The committee will bring together representatives from different sections of the school community. Its members will include a nodal teacher or Prahari Club in-charge, Health and Wellness Ambassador, School Management Committee member, student representative and a local police representative.

The primary responsibility of the committee will be to oversee preventive measures against tobacco consumption and substance abuse. It will also plan and monitor activities aimed at promoting a drug-free school environment.

Schools have additionally been instructed to strengthen their Prahari Clubs and operate them as school-level Nasha Mukt Delhi Clubs. These clubs will organise awareness and prevention activities during the academic year.

Classes VI To XII To Attend Monthly Drug Awareness Sessions

The SOP makes life skills education and substance abuse awareness an important part of school activities. Students from Classes VI to XII will participate in sessions conducted under the NAVCHETNA Life Skills Module.

These sessions will take place every month between the 15th and 17th. Teachers who received training during the 2025-26 academic session will conduct the programmes.

The directions also cover teachers and parents. Schools must arrange awareness and sensitisation sessions for them at least twice in an academic session, preferably in August and January.

These programmes will focus on preventing substance use, recognising early warning signs, and informing participants about the support services available.

Schools Must Ensure Counselling And Support For Students

The new guidelines also outline how schools should respond when a student is suspected of or identified as using substances.

Schools will be required to establish suitable referral arrangements to connect such students with qualified health professionals, mental health experts, or de-addiction services.

The process must protect students' confidentiality and ensure that they are not subjected to stigma or discrimination. The emphasis is on providing timely assistance and appropriate support.

The circular has also reminded schools to follow the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, and the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003, along with other applicable government instructions.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule Details

Monthly Reports And Inspections To Monitor Compliance

Schools will have to maintain proper documentation of the measures taken under the SOP. The records must cover committee meetings, Prahari Club activities, awareness programmes, life skills sessions, student referrals, and participation.

An implementation checklist must also be submitted to the respective district authorities every month.

At the district level, monitoring committees will be formed under the leadership of the Deputy Director of Education (District). Their responsibilities will include carrying out random school inspections, examining compliance reports, and reviewing the activities being conducted.

The committees will also monitor whether schools are regularly updating the required information on the Nasha Mukt Vidyalaya portal.

Through these directions, the Directorate of Education has outlined responsibilities for schools and district authorities to strengthen prevention, awareness and support systems against substance abuse and tobacco use in educational institutions.

(With Agnecy Inputs)

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI