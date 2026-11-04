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English NewsCitiesGuwahati Hotel Shootout Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi Dies After Police Firing During Escape Bid

Guwahati Hotel Shootout Accused Ghanakanta Gogoi Dies After Police Firing During Escape Bid

Ghanakanta Gogoi, the accused in the October 26 Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Guwahati that killed five people, died after being critically injured in police firing in Assam's Sivasagar district.

Written By : Ritu Raj Phukan |  Edited By: Ayesha Fatima |  Updated at : 04 Nov 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Guwahati shootout accused, Ghanakanta Gogoi, died in police firing.
  • Gogoi attempted escaping custody, tried snatching officer's pistol.
  • He was being transported for another pending Sivasagar district case.
  • Gogoi was prime accused in October 26 hotel shooting.

The prime accused in the Guwahati hotel shootout case, Ghanakanta Gogoi, died in police firing in Assam's Sivasagar district on Wednesday while trying to escape from police custody. Gogoi was critically injured after allegedly attempting to escape police custody while being transported from Guwahati Central Jail to Sivasagar Police Station.

The incident took place at Phulpanichiga when a Sivasagar Police team was escorting Gogoi in connection with another case registered against him. Police said he was taken out of the vehicle after asking permission to attend nature's call.

According to Sivasagar Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Papori Chetia, Gogoi allegedly tried to snatch the service pistol of Police Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma, the investigating officer in the case. A struggle reportedly followed, during which several rounds were fired.

Police Officer Injured In Alleged Pistol-Snatching Attempt

Police personnel opened fire to prevent Gogoi from overpowering the officer, leaving him with bullet injuries to his leg, according to the police. Two bullet marks were subsequently found on the police vehicle, indicating that multiple rounds had been fired during the confrontation.

Gogoi was rushed towards a hospital for treatment but was declared dead on arrival. SSP Chetia confirmed that Sharma was also injured in the incident, although his condition was stable.

Gogoi Had Just Completed Seven-Day Police Remand

The incident occurred a day after a Guwahati court sent Gogoi to judicial custody following the completion of his seven-day police remand in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting case.

However, Sivasagar Police subsequently took him into custody in connection with another pending case registered at Sivasagar Sadar Police Station. He was being taken to the police station when the alleged escape attempt took place.

Gogoi had been arrested within an hour of the October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn in Guwahati's Bora Service area.

Hotel Lease Dispute Suspected Behind Shooting

The October 26 shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn left five people dead and triggered an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Investigators suspect that the shooting stemmed from a dispute involving the hotel's lease, renovation expenses and financial arrangements. Gogoi was arrested in connection with the case shortly after the incident.

His death in police firing adds another development to the investigation, which had been focused on establishing the circumstances and possible financial disputes behind the deadly hotel shooting.

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Ghanakanta Gogoi die?

Ghanakanta Gogoi died in police firing in Assam's Sivasagar district. He was killed while allegedly attempting to escape police custody during transport.

What led to Gogoi's death during police transport?

Gogoi was taken out of the vehicle to attend nature's call. He then allegedly tried to snatch a police officer's pistol, leading to a struggle and police firing.

What was Ghanakanta Gogoi accused of?

Gogoi was the prime accused in the Guwahati hotel shootout case, which left five dead. The shooting is suspected to be related to a dispute over the hotel's lease and financial arrangements.

Was anyone else injured during the escape attempt?

Yes, Police Sub-Inspector Debashish Sharma was injured during the alleged pistol-snatching attempt. His condition was reported as stable.

About the author Ritu Raj Phukan

Ritu Raj Phukan is a journalist from Assam who works across Assam and other parts of the North East. He covers political, crime, law and order, social, and other news. He has been working as a journalist for around 17 years.
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Published at : 04 Nov 2026 08:25 AM (IST)
Tags :
Assam News Guwahati News Guwahati Hotel Shooting
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