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English NewsEducationLadakh Administration Directs Sonam Wangchuk-Founded School To Halt Activities Until HC Verdict

Ladakh Administration Directs Sonam Wangchuk-Founded School To Halt Activities Until HC Verdict

Ladakh administration has directed Sonam Wangchuk-founded Desert Flower School to halt activities pending a final decision by the High Court. Check details.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 03 Nov 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ladakh ordered HIAL to halt Desert Flower School operations.
  • School began without necessary permits or approvals.
  • HIAL's case remains sub judice before High Court.

Leh/Jammu: The Ladakh administration has directed the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives, founded by innovator Sonam Wangchuk, to stop activities at its Desert Flower School pending a final decision by the high court.

The direction was issued through a notice dated November 1 by the tehsildar's office in Leh and was addressed to Gitanjali J Angmo, co-founder and CEO of HIAL. Angmo is also Wangchuk's wife.

According to the notice, the administration received information that classes and other activities at Desert Flower School Phyang, Leh, had started without obtaining the requisite consent, clearances or approvals from competent authorities.

It also referred to a communication dated September 22 through which Angmo had sought a 'no objection certificate' for proposed members of the school's managing committee. The school operates within the HIAL ecosystem.

The administration noted that a matter concerning HIAL is presently sub judice before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

In view of pending judicial proceedings, the tehsildar advised HIAL and Angmo to not undertake any further action concerning the functioning or commencement of activities at the school until the matter is finally decided by the high court or further directions are issued, the notice said.

It also called for strict maintenance of the status quo, cautioning against any action that may prejudice the case pending before the high court. 

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Frequently Asked Questions

What directive did the Ladakh administration issue to HIAL?

The Ladakh administration directed the Himalayan Institute of Alternatives (HIAL) to stop all activities at its Desert Flower School. This order is pending a final decision by the high court.

Why was HIAL instructed to stop activities at the school?

Activities reportedly began without necessary consent or approvals from authorities. Also, a matter concerning HIAL is presently sub judice before the High Court.

Who received the notice from the tehsildar's office?

The notice, dated November 1, was addressed to Gitanjali J Angmo. She is the co-founder and CEO of HIAL, as well as innovator Sonam Wangchuk's wife.

What is the current legal status concerning HIAL's matter?

A matter concerning HIAL is currently sub judice before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. HIAL is advised to maintain status quo until a final decision.

Published at : 03 Nov 2026 02:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Sonam Wangchuk Ladakh Administration
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