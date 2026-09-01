School Holiday J&K: All Schools Shut In Poonch Due To Heavy Rain; Will Schools Reopen Tomorrow?

Schools across Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday following heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers and nallahs, officials said.

The closure was communicated through an official notice issued by the Chief Education Officer. Authorities are continuing to keep a close watch on the weather and ground situation in the district as rainfall persists.

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The decision comes as students and parents in several parts of India remain alert to possible school closures amid ongoing rainfall and adverse weather conditions. While some regions have already announced closures, decisions in other areas are being taken locally depending on the severity of the weather.

Poonch Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain

The administration has directed all schools in Poonch district to remain closed on Tuesday in view of the prevailing weather conditions. Heavy rain, along with swelling rivers and nallahs, has prompted authorities to take precautionary measures.

Officials said the situation is being monitored closely. Students and parents in the district are advised to follow official announcements for any further update regarding school operations.

Will Schools Reopen Tomorrow?

The decision on whether schools will reopen after Tuesday will depend on the local situation and any fresh directions issued by the authorities.

At present, the closure announced for Poonch applies to Tuesday. Parents and students should rely on official district-level communication for information about the next school day rather than assuming that schools will remain closed or reopen.

Heavy Rain Affects Several Parts Of India

The Poonch school closure comes at a time when rainfall activity is being reported across several parts of the country. Students and parents in Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Northeast India are keeping track of weather conditions and possible school-related announcements.

However, the presence of rainfall or a weather alert does not automatically mean that schools will be closed in every affected area.

IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states. East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand are among the areas identified as having a significant possibility of intense rainfall.

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in parts of north and central India, adding to concerns over travel and outdoor activities for students.

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School Closure Decisions Depend On Local Orders

School holidays and closures during severe weather conditions are generally based on decisions taken by local authorities. As a result, there is no uniform school closure order covering all states and regions experiencing rainfall.

While authorities in certain districts have already announced closures, students and parents elsewhere may need to wait for specific local instructions.

For students and parents in Poonch, the immediate closure applies to Tuesday. Any decision concerning subsequent school days will depend on the situation on the ground and further orders from the concerned authorities.

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