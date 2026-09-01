India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEducationSchool Holiday J&K: All Schools Shut In Poonch Due To Heavy Rain; Will Schools Reopen Tomorrow?

School Holiday J&K: All Schools Shut In Poonch Due To Heavy Rain; Will Schools Reopen Tomorrow?

Poonch schools have been ordered shut due to heavy rain and swelling rivers. Check the latest school closure update and whether schools may reopen tomorrow.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 01 Sep 2026 02:17 PM (IST)

Schools across Poonch district in Jammu and Kashmir have been ordered to remain closed on Tuesday following heavy rainfall and rising water levels in rivers and nallahs, officials said. 

The closure was communicated through an official notice issued by the Chief Education Officer. Authorities are continuing to keep a close watch on the weather and ground situation in the district as rainfall persists. 

ALSO READ: NEET Issue Raised In Tamil Nadu Assembly On Anitha’s Remembrance Day; Check What Happened

The decision comes as students and parents in several parts of India remain alert to possible school closures amid ongoing rainfall and adverse weather conditions. While some regions have already announced closures, decisions in other areas are being taken locally depending on the severity of the weather. 

Poonch Schools Shut Amid Heavy Rain 

The administration has directed all schools in Poonch district to remain closed on Tuesday in view of the prevailing weather conditions. Heavy rain, along with swelling rivers and nallahs, has prompted authorities to take precautionary measures. 

Officials said the situation is being monitored closely. Students and parents in the district are advised to follow official announcements for any further update regarding school operations. 

Will Schools Reopen Tomorrow? 

The decision on whether schools will reopen after Tuesday will depend on the local situation and any fresh directions issued by the authorities. 

At present, the closure announced for Poonch applies to Tuesday. Parents and students should rely on official district-level communication for information about the next school day rather than assuming that schools will remain closed or reopen. 

Heavy Rain Affects Several Parts Of India 

The Poonch school closure comes at a time when rainfall activity is being reported across several parts of the country. Students and parents in Odisha, Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and parts of Northeast India are keeping track of weather conditions and possible school-related announcements. 

However, the presence of rainfall or a weather alert does not automatically mean that schools will be closed in every affected area. 

IMD Forecast: Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Expected 

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall in several states. East Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand are among the areas identified as having a significant possibility of intense rainfall. 

Thunderstorms and lightning are also expected in parts of north and central India, adding to concerns over travel and outdoor activities for students. 

ALSO READ: School Holidays September 2026: Check Festival Holidays, Long Weekends And State-Wise Off Days

School Closure Decisions Depend On Local Orders 

School holidays and closures during severe weather conditions are generally based on decisions taken by local authorities. As a result, there is no uniform school closure order covering all states and regions experiencing rainfall. 

While authorities in certain districts have already announced closures, students and parents elsewhere may need to wait for specific local instructions. 

For students and parents in Poonch, the immediate closure applies to Tuesday. Any decision concerning subsequent school days will depend on the situation on the ground and further orders from the concerned authorities.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 01 Sep 2026 02:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News School Holidays School Holiday J&K School Holiday Due To Rain School Holiday Poonch Poonch School Closed
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
School Holiday J&K: All Schools Shut In Poonch Due To Heavy Rain; Will Schools Reopen Tomorrow?
School Holiday J&K: All Schools Shut In Poonch Due To Heavy Rain; Will Schools Reopen Tomorrow?
Education
NEET Issue Raised In Tamil Nadu Assembly On Anitha’s Remembrance Day; Check What Happened
NEET Issue Raised In Tamil Nadu Assembly On Anitha’s Remembrance Day; Check What Happened
Education
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 13,706 Posts, Check Eligibility And Apply Details
IBPS RRB Recruitment 2026: Registration Begins For 13,706 Posts, Check Eligibility And Apply Details
Education
Odisha Govt Colleges: No Admission Fee For SC, ST Students In Medical, Engineering Courses
Odisha Govt Colleges: No Admission Fee For SC, ST Students In Medical, Engineering Courses
Advertisement

Videos

Trishuli Flood: Massive devastation leaves homes, shops and roads buried under mud and debris
SCO Summit: PM Modi delivers strong message against terror ecosystem, says no room for double standards
Politics: SP Leader’s ‘Dog With Bell’ Remark Sparks Controversy Ahead of 2027 UP Elections
Rahul Gandhi FIR Row: Congress Hits Streets in Chandigarh, BJP Launches Counterattack
SCO Summit: PM Modi Meets Xi Jinping in Bishkek Ahead of Address, Signals for BRICS Visit to India
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget