NEET PG 2026 Answer Key Expected This Weekend? Check Response Sheet, Direct Link

NEET PG Answer Key 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the NEET PG 2026 answer key soon for more than 2.65 lakh candidates who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance examination. Once available, candidates will be able to check the answer key and their recorded responses through the official website at natboard.edu.in.

Candidates will need their login credentials, including their registered email ID and password, to access the NEET PG 2026 answer key and response sheet.

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The NEET PG examination is conducted for admission to MD, MS and PG Diploma programmes offered by government and private medical colleges.

NEET PG 2026 Answer Key: What Candidates Can Check

The NEET PG 2026 examination was held on August 30. A re-examination was subsequently conducted on September 5 for candidates who were affected by technical and power-related disruptions at two examination centres in Jaipur.

This year, NBEMS is set to provide candidates with greater access to examination-related information. For the first time, the board will release the NEET PG 2026 answer key along with candidates' recorded responses, following directions from the Supreme Court regarding transparency in the medical examination process.

The released material will include question ID numbers, correct answers, candidates' responses, the provisional answer key, and question-wise responses.

By comparing their responses with the provisional answer key, candidates will be able to calculate their estimated scores before the declaration of the final result.

NEET PG 2026: How To Download Answer Key

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG 2026 link available on the homepage.

Step 3: On the new page, select the NEET PG 2026 answer key option.

Step 4: Enter the required login details, including the registration ID and password.

Step 5: Click on the submit button.

Step 6: The NEET PG 2026 answer key will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the answers and download the answer key for future reference.

NEET PG 2026 Result Date

According to the official brochure, the NEET PG 2026 result will be declared on September 30.

The answer key and response sheet will allow candidates to assess their performance ahead of the result announcement. The estimated score can be worked out using the responses recorded during the examination and the applicable marking scheme.

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NEET PG 2026 Marking Scheme

Under the NEET PG 2026 marking scheme, candidates will receive four marks for every correct answer.

For every incorrect response, one mark will be deducted.

Candidates can therefore use the answer key and recorded response sheet to calculate their probable score by applying the prescribed marking scheme.

The NEET PG 2026 answer key will be particularly important for candidates waiting to assess their performance before the result is announced. Candidates are advised to use the official website to access the answer key and response sheet once NBEMS releases them.

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