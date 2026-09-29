Every School Day, Assam’s Dhemaji Children Risk A River Crossing By Boat To Reach Class

Dhemaji: For children living in Chengajan Gowala village in Assam’s Dhemaji district, reaching school involves crossing the Lali River and Buri Sauti by boat. Villagers say the lack of a permanent bridge has made the daily journey difficult and continues to pose safety concerns for schoolchildren and other residents.

Chengajan Gowala falls under the Jonai Assembly constituency in Dhemaji district. The area is part of Jonai subdivision, and official records list Chengajan Gowala as a village in the region.

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Students from the village, including those attending Chengajan Kaivarta M.E. School, reportedly rely on small boats to cross the waterways on their way to school. According to residents, strong currents and the limited availability of boats can make the journey challenging. Parents have also expressed concerns about children travelling across the river regularly.

Children Depend On Boats To Reach School

For students, the boat journey has become part of their everyday commute. Villagers said that when boats are unavailable or delayed, children may have to wait for long periods, affecting their ability to reach school on time.

Chandan Majhi, a resident of the area, described river crossings as one of the major challenges faced by people living in Chengajan Gowala and nearby areas.

Speaking to ANI, Chandan Majhi said, "The biggest problem in Chengajan Gowala village and the surrounding area is crossing the river. When children are taken across the river in a small boat, there is always a fear that they may fall into the water. Many times, the boat goes to the other side, because of which people have to wait for hours. When the boat is not available, children cannot reach school on time, and this directly affects their studies."

River Crossing Also Affects Patients, Farmers, Traders

The dependence on boats is not limited to school-going children. Residents said patients, pregnant women, farmers, traders and other villagers also use the same service to cross the river.

According to Majhi, a lack of boat availability can become particularly difficult during medical emergencies, when families need to take patients for treatment or collect medicines.

Villagers have also called for better healthcare facilities in the area. Their demands reportedly include a sub-health centre, improved medical services, and a veterinary facility. Farmers and livestock owners, they said, often depend on veterinary doctors travelling from distant locations.

Villagers Raise Safety Concerns

Residents have also highlighted the risks associated with crossing the waterways. According to villagers, a girl reportedly fell into the river and died a few days ago. The circumstances of the reported incident could not be independently verified.

The villagers believe a permanent bridge at the confluence of the Lali River and Buri Sauti could provide a safer route for students. They also say it would improve connectivity for people travelling for healthcare, farming, trade and other essential activities.

Residents Seek Permanent Bridge

According to the villagers, the demand for a bridge has been raised several times with the concerned departments, as well as local MLA Bhubon Pegu and MP Pradan Baruah.

Residents said assurances about constructing a bridge have been given, but a permanent structure has not yet been completed.

The issue of students depending on boats to reach school has surfaced in Jonai before. In August 2026, reports said students were using boats to travel to school after a bridge over the Kemi River was damaged. Teachers had reportedly raised concerns over overcrowding and the risks involved in the crossing.

A similar connectivity problem was reported in 2022, when students in the Bishnupur area of Jonai depended on boats to reach school during flooding.

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Demand For Safer School Connectivity

For Chengajan Gowala residents, the demand extends beyond temporary arrangements during periods of flooding. They are seeking a permanent bridge and safer transportation facilities so that children can travel to school without having to undertake a risky river crossing every day.

Villagers said the same route is essential for several aspects of daily life, including education, healthcare, agriculture, and trade. They believe a permanent solution would therefore benefit not only schoolchildren but the wider community.

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