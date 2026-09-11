IIT JAM 2027: Registration Starts Tomorrow, Check Fees, Eligibility And Exam Date

IIT JAM 2027: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kharagpur is set to begin the registration process for the IIT Joint Admission Test for Masters (JAM) 2027) tomorrow. Candidates who meet the eligibility requirements will be able to submit their applications through the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

IIT JAM is an entrance examination for admission to postgraduate programmes in science and related disciplines at premier institutes across the country. Candidates planning to pursue postgraduate studies through the exam should complete the application process within the specified deadline.

ALSO READ: Delhi Schools To Remain Closed For 3 Days? Check BRICS Summit Holiday Update

The registration window will remain open until October 12, 2026. No applications will be accepted after the registration deadline.

IIT JAM 2027: Who Can Apply?

Candidates who have already completed their undergraduate degree can apply for IIT JAM 2027. Those who are appearing for the final examination of their qualifying undergraduate degree in 2027 are also eligible to register.

Applicants should ensure that they meet the eligibility requirements before submitting the application form.

The IIT JAM 2027 examination is scheduled to be held on February 14, 2027, in two sessions. The forenoon session will take place from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, while the afternoon session will be conducted from 2:30 PM to 5:30 PM.

IIT JAM 2027 Registration: Steps To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official website at jam.iitkgp.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link for the JOAPS portal.

Step 3: Register by entering your name, valid email address, mobile number and password.

Step 4: The Enrolment ID and OTP will be sent to the registered email address and mobile number.

Step 5: Use the Enrolment ID to log in and complete the application form.

Step 6: Upload the required documents, including your photograph and signature.

Step 7: Pay the applicable application fee using the available payment options.

Step 8: After submitting the application, download and save a copy of the completed form for future reference.

IIT JAM 2027 Application Fee: Check Category-Wise Charges

The application fee will depend on the number of test papers selected by the candidate and their category.

For one test paper, the fee is:

Female / SC / ST / PwD: Rs 1,000

All Others: Rs 2,000

For two test papers, the fee is:

Female / SC / ST / PwD: Rs 1,350

All Others: Rs 2,700

ALSO READ: UPSC Recruitment 2026: 212 Government Jobs Announced, Check Eligibility And Application Details

IIT JAM 2027: Payment And Cancellation Rules

Candidates can pay the application fee through accepted payment methods, including net banking, debit card, credit card, UPI and wallets.

Applicants should carefully check their details before submitting the form. The application fee is neither refundable nor transferable. Once the application has been submitted, it cannot be cancelled.

Candidates planning to appear for IIT JAM 2027 should keep the required details and documents ready before the registration window opens. Completing the form carefully and saving the submitted application will help candidates keep a record of their registration.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI