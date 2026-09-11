UPSC Recruitment 2026: 212 Government Jobs Announced, Check Eligibility And Application Details

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has opened applications for direct recruitment to several posts across different Government of India departments. Eligible candidates can submit their applications online through upsconline.nic.in.

The application window will open on September 12. For posts other than those under the administration of the Union Territory (UT) of Ladakh, candidates can apply until October 2. For vacancies under the administration of the UT of Ladakh, the last date to apply is October 9.

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The recruitment drive includes positions in medical services, law, prosecution, editing, and other government departments.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: Check Vacancy Details

The vacancies announced under the recruitment drive are as follows:

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Anatomy): 4 vacancies under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (General Medicine): 60 vacancies under the Department of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Three of these posts are reserved for candidates belonging to the Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) category.

Assistant Editor: 2 vacancies in the Indian Bureau of Mines, Ministry of Mines.

Specialist Grade 2 (Junior Scale) – Anaesthesiology: 1 vacancy in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Specialist Grade 2 (Junior Scale) – Paediatrics: 1 vacancy in the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC).

Assistant Public Prosecutor: 140 vacancies under the Directorate of Prosecution, Home Department, Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi.

Public Law Officer/District Litigation Officer/Law Officer: 4 vacancies under the Law and Justice Department, Administration of the UT of Ladakh.

UPSC Recruitment: Pay Scale And Age Limit

For the Specialist Grade 3 Assistant Professor (Anatomy) post, selected candidates will receive Level 11 plus Non-Practising Allowance (NPA) in the Pay Matrix as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

The age limit for this post is 40 years for UR/EWS candidates and 45 years for SC candidates.

The recruitment notification also includes the General Medicine position with 60 vacancies, along with the other specialist, legal and administrative posts listed by the Commission.

UPSC Recruitment 2026: How To Apply

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC online application portal at upsconline.nic.in.

Step 2: Before starting the application, read the general instructions, profile/module-wise instructions and instructions for uploading documents available in the menu bar on the homepage.

Step 3: Enter the required details in the application form, including information related to date of birth, category and educational qualifications.

Step 4: Upload the required supporting documents for the claims and details provided in the application.

Step 5: Complete the Universal Registration Number (URN), Common Application Form (CAF) and the post/vacancy-specific module as required.

Step 6: Check all the information and documents carefully before submitting the application.

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UPSC Application: Documents And Forms To Be Submitted

Candidates are required to provide the necessary details and documents along with the Universal Registration Number (URN), Common Application Form (CAF) and the post/vacancy-specific module, referred to as the fourth module.

Applicants should make sure that all required information and supporting documents are submitted correctly with the Common Application Form.

The Commission has clearly stated that failure to provide the required information or documents along with the CAF can lead to the cancellation of a candidate's candidature for the concerned post or vacancy.

Candidates planning to apply should therefore check the instructions carefully before submitting the application and ensure that the information entered in the form is complete and supported by the required documents.

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