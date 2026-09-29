CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Exam Schedule Awaited, LOC Portal Open

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Students preparing for the CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations are awaiting the release of the tentative date sheet for 2027. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to announce the examination schedule soon on its official website at cbse.gov.in.

Meanwhile, the board has opened the online portal for schools to submit the List of Candidates (LOC) for the upcoming examinations. The submission window began on September 24. Schools can complete the process without paying a late fee until October 21. The late-fee submission window will remain available from October 22 to October 26.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable Release Update, Check Latest Details

The LOC process is an important step in the examination cycle, as only students whose details are submitted through the online system will be eligible to appear for the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: When Can Students Expect The Schedule?

The tentative timetable will provide students with an overview of the examination dates for the 2027 board cycle. For the previous examination cycle, CBSE released its tentative date sheet on September 24, 2025.

The board is also expected to share an estimate of the number of candidates appearing for the upcoming examinations. While announcing the tentative schedule for 2026, CBSE had stated that approximately 45 lakh students were expected to take examinations across 204 subjects in Classes 10 and 12.

CBSE LOC Submission 2027: Important Instructions For Schools

As per CBSE guidelines, schools must complete the registration process before submitting the LOC online. The board has instructed schools to ensure that student information is accurate and that the correct subjects are selected.

Schools are required to log in using their Affiliation Number as the user ID, which is already available to them.

The LOC submission deadlines are:

Without late fee: September 24 to October 21, 2026

With late fee: October 22 to October 26, 2026

CBSE Board Exam Schedule 2027: What Will The Date Sheet Include?

The tentative examination schedule is expected to provide details about several examination-related timelines, including:

CBSE Class 10 and Class 12 main board examination dates

Overall board examination schedule

Class 12 examination schedule for sports students

Class 10 second board examination timeline

Class 12 supplementary examination dates

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: How To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Open the main website or navigate to the Latest @ CBSE section.

Step 3: Search for the link titled CBSE Class X/XII Examination Date Sheet 2027.

Step 4: Open the PDF and download it for future reference.

ALSO READ: CBSE Three-Language Policy: Supreme Court Grants Class 6 Students Same Relief As Class 7

CBSE Board Exams 2027: Expected Examination Timeline

Based on the expected schedule, the following examination windows are relevant for students preparing for the 2027 board cycle:

Class 10 Main Board Exams (Phase 1): February to March 2027

Class 10 Second/Improvement Examination: May 2027, if applicable

Class 12 Board Exams: February to March/April 2027, covering Science, Commerce and Arts streams

Practical Exams for Winter-Bound Schools: November to December 2026

Practical Exams for Other Schools: January to February 2027

Students and parents should follow the official CBSE website for the confirmed subject-wise timetable and subsequent examination updates.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI