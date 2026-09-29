RRB Recruitment 2026: Railway Board Announces 1,688 Posts, Check Vacancy Details

RRB Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced recruitment for 1,688 posts under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate category. The vacancies are for Trains Clerk, Commercial Cum Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk Cum Typist, and Junior Clerk Cum Typist.

Candidates who have passed Class 10 and Class 12 can apply, subject to the eligibility conditions specified by the RRB. The online application process will begin on October 15, and eligible candidates can submit their forms until November 13.

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Applications will be accepted only through the online mode on the official RRB website.

RRB NTPC Vacancy 2026: Salary And Posts

The recruitment covers 1,688 vacancies across the four notified posts. The salary offered to selected candidates will be Rs 19,900 under Pay Level 2 and Rs 21,700 under Pay Level 3, as per the 7th Central Pay Commission (CPC).

Candidates appointed through this recruitment may be posted anywhere in India.

RRB NTPC 2026: Age Limit And Application Fee

Candidates must be between 18 and 30 years of age as on January 1, 2027, to be eligible for the recruitment.

The application fee has been fixed at Rs 500 for candidates in the general category. Candidates belonging to reserved categories will have to pay Rs 250.

Aadhaar Verification For RRB Application

The official notice advises candidates to verify their primary details using Aadhaar while filling out the online application form. This is aimed at preventing inconvenience and delays during the detailed scrutiny of non-Aadhaar-verified applications.

For successful Aadhaar verification, the name and date of birth on Aadhaar should match the full name and date of birth mentioned in the Class 10 pass certificate.

Candidates should also ensure that their Aadhaar has their latest photograph and updated biometrics, including fingerprints and iris, before applying.

Where To Check The Detailed RRB Notification

The official notice states that all terms, conditions, eligibility criteria, procedures and other requirements governing the recruitment will be strictly as per the detailed notification, which will be published exclusively on the common website of all RRBs, rrb.indianrailways.gov.in.

Candidates can also access the webpages of individual RRBs through the common website. Aspirants should refer to the detailed notification for complete information before proceeding with their applications.

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RRB NTPC Selection Process

The selection process will comprise three stages: the First Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), the Second Stage Computer-Based Test (CBT), and document verification.

Candidates should check the detailed eligibility requirements and instructions before submitting their applications.

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