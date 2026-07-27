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English NewsNewsIndiaNEET Paper Leak Case: Fast-Track Court Hearing Deferred On First Day After CBI No-Show

NEET Paper Leak Case: Fast-Track Court Hearing Deferred On First Day After CBI No-Show

The court directed the Director of Prosecution to appoint a public prosecutor for the case, with the next hearing scheduled for August 3.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 27 Jul 2026 11:30 AM (IST)

The first hearing before a Special Fast Track Court set up to deal with the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case was deferred after no lawyer appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday.

The court, functioning at Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Complex, was scheduled to hear the bail applications of accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, who were arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak.

The court directed the Director of Prosecution to appoint a public prosecutor for the NEET paper leak case. The matter will now be heard on August 3.

First Hearing Under 2024 Anti-Paper Leak Law

The hearing was expected to mark the first proceeding by the Special Fast Track Court in the NEET-UG paper leak case since its constitution under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

The dedicated court has been established to facilitate faster trials in cases registered under the anti-paper leak legislation, which seeks to curb unfair practices in public examinations and strengthen the integrity of recruitment and entrance tests.

The proceedings are expected to set the stage for further hearings in the high-profile NEET-UG paper leak investigation.

ALSO READ | Bihar NEET Protest: SIT Officer Suspended After 3 Injured In Alleged AK-47 Firing In Siwan; 100 Named In FIR

NEET Paper Leak Row Fuelled CJP-Led Protests

The court proceedings come days after the nationwide student agitation led by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged paper leak was called off following the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

During the peak of the CJP-led Gen-Z protests last week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi described examination paper leaks as a “ghor paap” (grave sin). He said the government had acted swiftly by arresting those accused, conducting the NEET re-examination without delay and introducing stringent safeguards to prevent future leaks.

Modi also said those responsible would face the strictest punishment and called for the Centre and state governments to work together to tackle examination malpractice.

ALSO READ | Lok Sabha Adjourned Till 12 Noon Amid Ruckus Over Police Action On Students During Protest

Fast-Track Court Expected To Speed Up Proceedings

The creation of the dedicated court is expected to accelerate proceedings in the NEET-UG paper leak case and other offences registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024.

For now, however, the first hearing has been pushed to August 3, when the court is expected to take up the bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal.

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Before You Go

Breaking News: Opposition Set to Renew Parliament Protest Over Student Lathi Charge After Minister Exit

Frequently Asked Questions

Why was the first hearing for the NEET-UG paper leak case deferred?

The first hearing was deferred because no lawyer appeared for the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The court directed the Director of Prosecution to appoint a public prosecutor.

When is the next hearing scheduled for the NEET-UG paper leak case?

The next hearing for the NEET-UG paper leak case, which will address the bail pleas of Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal, is scheduled for August 3.

What is the purpose of the Special Fast Track Court?

The Special Fast Track Court was established to facilitate faster trials in cases registered under the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. It aims to curb unfair practices in public examinations.

Who are the accused whose bail applications were to be heard?

The hearing was scheduled to address the bail applications of accused Dinesh Biwal and Vikas Biwal. They were arrested in connection with the alleged paper leak.

Published at : 27 Jul 2026 11:27 AM (IST)
Tags :
Fast Track Court NEET Paper Leak
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