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HomeEducationNEET Re-Exam 2026: Admit Cards Released; Check How To Download

NEET Re-Exam 2026: Admit Cards Released; Check How To Download

By : Sneha | Updated at : 14 Jun 2026 07:27 PM (IST)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET re-examination which is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

Candidates eligible to appear for the re-test can now download their admit cards from the official NEET website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has also advised candidates to verify their bank account details before downloading the admit card to facilitate any applicable refund process.

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About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 14 Jun 2026 07:27 PM (IST)
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