NEET Re-Exam 2026: Admit Cards Released; Check How To Download

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit cards for the NEET re-examination which is scheduled to be held on June 21, 2026.

Admit Card for the Re-Examination (21 June 2026) is now live at https://t.co/vupfOoEkmH



Before downloading the admit card, please verify your Bank Account details for refund.



Helpline: 011-40759000 / 011-69227700#NEET2026 #NTA pic.twitter.com/7nuGoOjDCL June 14, 2026

Candidates eligible to appear for the re-test can now download their admit cards from the official NEET website- neet.nta.nic.in. The NTA has also advised candidates to verify their bank account details before downloading the admit card to facilitate any applicable refund process.

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