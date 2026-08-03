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English NewsEducationSchool Sports Events To End Before Severe Air Pollution; Delhi HC Closes Plea After Edu Department's Assurance

School Sports Events To End Before Severe Air Pollution; Delhi HC Closes Plea After Edu Department's Assurance

Delhi students may no longer have to play sports during peak pollution. The High Court closed a plea after the Education Department assured competitions would end by October.

Written By : Sushil Kumar Pandey |  Updated at : 03 Aug 2026 01:57 PM (IST)

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has disposed a petition filed by students challenging the conduct of school sports competitions during periods of severe air pollution. 

The petition had raised concerns over students being required to participate in sporting events when air quality levels were at their worst, arguing that such conditions could pose risks to children's health. 

Students Raised Concerns Over Sports During Severe Pollution 

During the hearing, counsel appearing for the students told the court that last year, children had to take part in sports competitions even when the Air Quality Index (AQI) had reached 500 or above. 

The lawyer also informed the court that, in the previous year, the High Court had directed the Education Department to submit a proposed calendar for school sports competitions to ensure that such a situation did not arise again in the future. 

Education Department Assures Competitions Will End by October 

The Delhi Government's Education Department filed an affidavit before the High Court stating that all school sports competitions for the current year would be completed by October. 

The government also informed the court that, under a new circular, all sporting events would conclude by October, helping schools avoid organising competitions during the peak air pollution season. 

High Court Disposes of the Petition 

After taking note of the Education Department's submission and the revised schedule for school sports competitions, the Delhi High Court observed that the matter had been addressed. 

In view of the assurance given by the Delhi Government, the court disposed of the students' petition. 

The decision comes after the government informed the court that the revised sports calendar aims to ensure that school competitions are completed before the period of severe air pollution in the national capital. 

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Published at : 03 Aug 2026 01:55 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Air Pollution Delhi HC Delhi High Cout School Sports Delhi School Sports Delhi School Sports Events
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