Is NEET 2026 Postponed? Big Update On Exam Date, Admit Card & Timing Details

With speculation gaining traction online, many aspirants are asking one key question “is NEET 2026 postponed?” As uncertainty grows amid global developments, candidates preparing for the medical entrance exam are seeking clarity on the schedule, admit card, and exam arrangements.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has already scheduled the NEET UG 2026 examination for May 3, 2026. However, concerns have surfaced due to reports of disruptions at some international exam centres linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis and tensions between Israel and Iran. This has led to widespread confusion among students, especially those appearing from overseas locations.

“Is NEET 2026 postponed?” — What Official Sources Say

Despite the rising rumours, there has been no official confirmation from NTA regarding any change in the exam schedule. The exam is still set to take place on May 3, 2026. Reports indicate that the test is expected to be conducted in a single shift, likely between 2 PM and 5 PM. Students are advised not to rely on unverified updates and instead follow official announcements for accurate information.

NEET 2026 Admit Card and City Slip Update

Candidates are eagerly waiting for the release of the NEET 2026 admit card. Based on the usual pattern, the hall ticket is expected to be issued in the last week of April 2026. Before that, NTA will release the city intimation slip, which will inform candidates about the location of their exam centre. This early update helps students plan their travel and logistics efficiently.

NEET 2026 Exam Timing and Key Details

Here are the essential highlights of the upcoming examination:

Exam Date: May 3, 2026

Duration: 3 hours and 20 minutes (200 minutes)

Mode: Single shift

Expected Timing: 02:00 PM to 05:20 PM IST

These details are important for candidates to align their preparation and practice sessions with the actual exam schedule.

NEET 2026 Preparation Strategy: Subject-wise Plan

To perform well, candidates should follow a focused preparation approach across all subjects. Physics requires strong numerical practice and formula revision. Chemistry demands thorough reading of NCERT, especially Organic and Inorganic sections. Biology should be approached with emphasis on NCERT concepts and diagrams. Regular revision is key to retaining concepts effectively.

Why Mock Tests Are Key for NEET 2026 Success

Mock tests are an essential part of NEET preparation. Students should attempt full-length tests regularly, analyse their mistakes, and work on improving time management and accuracy. Identifying weak areas and revising them consistently can significantly boost confidence ahead of the exam.

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