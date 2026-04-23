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HomeEducationMeghalaya Launches CM-INSPIRE Scheme: Rs 50,000 For UPSC Prelims, Rs 1 Lakh For Mains Qualifiers

Meghalaya Launches CM-INSPIRE Scheme: Rs 50,000 For UPSC Prelims, Rs 1 Lakh For Mains Qualifiers

Meghalaya govt launches CM-INSPIRE scheme offering ₹50,000 for UPSC prelims and ₹1 lakh for mains qualifiers.

By : PTI | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 05:20 PM (IST)

Shillong: The Meghalaya government on Tuesday launched a scheme under which candidates who clear the UPSC Civil Services Preliminary Examination will receive assistance of Rs 50,000, while those who clear the mains exam will get Rs 1 lakh.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma said the 'CM-INSPIRE' scheme aims to address the declining presence of the state's youth in the civil services and provide them with the necessary support to succeed.

"My dear young aspirants of Meghalaya, today marks an important step in supporting the dreams of our youth. For many years, our representation in the civil services has declined. Today, we take a decisive step to change that with the launch of CM-INSPIRE," he said.

Sangma said this initiative is designed to reduce the financial burden faced by aspirants and ensure that economic constraints do not hold back deserving candidates.

"The government stands firmly with you on this journey. Believe in yourselves and stay committed to your goals," he said.

Eligible candidates will be able to apply for the assistance through the Meghalaya Administrative Training Institute (MATI) portal, officials said. 

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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 05:20 PM (IST)
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