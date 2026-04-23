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HomeEducationUP Board Result 2026 OUT: 10th, 12th Results Declared, Pass Percentage & Toppers List

UP Board Result 2026 OUT: 10th, 12th Results Declared, Pass Percentage & Toppers List

UP Board Result 2026 declared for Class 10, 12. Check pass percentage, toppers list, marks and direct link to download scorecard online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 04:48 PM (IST)

In a major update, the Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad has officially declared the High School (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) results for 2026, ending the wait for over 50 lakh students. 

The results were announced at exactly 4:00 PM at the UP-Board headquarters by Chairman Dr Mahendra Dev and Secretary Bhagwati Singh. Notably, last year the results were released on April 25, but this year, the board declared them two days earlier. The evaluation process was completed in a record 20 days, reflecting improved efficiency. 

The board also highlighted that the examinations were conducted in a fair, transparent, and malpractice-free manner. 

UP Board Result 2026: Pass Percentage Details 

In the High School (Class 10) exams, the overall pass percentage stood at 90.42%. Among boys, the pass percentage was 87.30%, while girls outperformed with 93.76%. 

For the Intermediate (Class 12) exams, the overall pass percentage was recorded at 80.38%. Boys achieved a pass percentage of 75.04%, whereas girls secured a higher 86.32%. 

UP Board Class 10 Toppers 2026 

In the High School results, Kashish Verma and Anshika Verma jointly secured the first position with 97.83% marks. 

The second position was held by Aditi with 97.50%, while Arpita, Rishabh Sahu, and Pari Verma shared the third position with 97.33%. 

UP Board Class 12 Toppers 2026 

  • In the Intermediate results, Shikha Verma topped the state with an impressive 97.60%. 
  • The second position was jointly secured by Nandini Gupta and Shriya Verma with 97.20%. 
  • At the third position, Surabhi Yadav and Pooja Pal scored 97% marks. 

The announcement marks a significant milestone for students across Uttar Pradesh, with girls once again outperforming boys in both Class 10 and Class 12 results. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 04:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News UP Board Result 2026 UP Board Toppers List 2026
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