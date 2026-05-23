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HomeEducationUP Madrasa Board Results 2026 Declared, Girls Outshine Boys With 94% Pass Rate

UP Madrasa Board Results 2026 Declared, Girls Outshine Boys With 94% Pass Rate

UP Madrasa Board Results 2026 declared with 88.26% pass rate. Girls outperformed boys with 94.30% success. Over 55,000 students cleared exams held under CCTV surveillance.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 23 May 2026 10:25 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP Madrasa Board declares 2026 exam results; 88.26% pass rate.
  • Girls outperform boys with 94.30% pass rate overall.

Under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, the Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday declared the results of the Madrasa Board Examinations 2026 for Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) and Alim (Senior Secondary) courses.

This year, the overall pass percentage stood at 88.26 per cent, with 55,788 students successfully clearing the examinations.

Girls Outperform Boys

Girls once again outshone boys in the results.

A total of 29,229 girls passed the examination, registering a success rate of 94.30 per cent. In comparison, 26,559 boys qualified with a pass percentage of 85.13 per cent.

Secondary Exam Results

For the Munshi/Maulvi (Secondary) examination, 62,232 students had registered, while 47,036 appeared.

Out of them, 41,426 students cleared the examination, taking the overall pass percentage to 88.07 per cent.

Among girls, 21,407 candidates passed with a success rate of 91.46 per cent, while 20,019 boys qualified with 84.72 per cent.

Senior Secondary Results

In the Alim (Senior Secondary) examination, 18,701 students registered and 16,175 appeared.

A total of 14,362 students passed, with the overall success rate recorded at 88.79 per cent.

Among them, 7,822 girls cleared the examination with a pass percentage of 90.88 per cent, while 6,540 boys passed with 86.42 per cent.

‘Quran In One Hand, Computer In Other’

Minority Welfare, Muslim Waqf and Haj Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar said the government was committed to the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas and Sabka Prayas.”

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s vision of “Quran in one hand and computer in the other” had boosted confidence among minority students.

Rajbhar added that the government was continuously working towards empowerment and modernisation of minority education.

Exams Held Under CCTV Surveillance

According to officials, a total of 80,933 students registered for the Madrasa Board examinations this year, while 63,211 appeared.

The examinations were conducted under CCTV surveillance and monitored directly from the Madrasa Board headquarters to ensure transparency and prevent malpractice.

Where To Check Results

Students can check their results on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Education Board: https://madarsaboard.upsdc.gov.in

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Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was the overall pass percentage for the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board Examinations 2026?

The overall pass percentage for the Madrasa Board Examinations 2026 was 88.26 percent, with 55,788 students successfully clearing the exams.

Did girls perform better than boys in the Madrasa Board Examinations?

Yes, girls outperformed boys. Girls achieved a pass rate of 94.30 percent, while boys had a pass rate of 85.13 percent.

About the author ABP Live News

ABP Live News delivers round-the-clock coverage of India and the world, tracking politics, policy, governance, crime, courts and breaking developments, while offering sharp, verified reporting that helps readers stay informed, aware and connected to the stories shaping public life.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 10:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Yogi Government YOGI ADITYANATH UP Madrasa Board UP Madarsa Board Results Declared Girls Outshine Boys
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