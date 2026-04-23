‘Hard Work Pays Off’: Yogi Congratulates Students On UP Board Success

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom UP CM congratulated students on board exam success.

Success reflects students' hard work and discipline.

CM wished students continued future achievements.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated students who cleared the High School and Intermediate Board examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all students who have achieved success in the High School and Intermediate Board examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, as well as to their parents and teachers,” he said.

‘Success Reflects Hard Work And Discipline’

The Chief Minister said the achievement reflects the dedication and perseverance of students.

उत्तर प्रदेश माध्यमिक शिक्षा परिषद की हाईस्कूल एवं इण्टरमीडिएट बोर्ड की परीक्षा में सफलता प्राप्त करने वाले सभी विद्यार्थियों, उनके अभिभावकों एवं शिक्षकों को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



यह सफलता आपके अथक परिश्रम, अनुशासन और दृढ़ संकल्प का प्रतीक है।



आप सभी विद्यार्थी भविष्य… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) April 23, 2026

“This success is a symbol of your tireless hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination,” he said.

Wishes For Continued Success

Adityanath also extended his best wishes for the future, encouraging students to maintain the same commitment.

“May all you students continue to scale new heights of success in the future with the same dedication, self-confidence, and positive energy—this is the prayer to Mother Saraswati,” he said.

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