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HomeEducation‘Hard Work Pays Off’: Yogi Congratulates Students On UP Board Success

‘Hard Work Pays Off’: Yogi Congratulates Students On UP Board Success

Adityanath also extended his best wishes for the future, encouraging students to maintain the same commitment.

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Apr 2026 04:54 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • UP CM congratulated students on board exam success.
  • Success reflects students' hard work and discipline.
  • CM wished students continued future achievements.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday congratulated students who cleared the High School and Intermediate Board examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education.

“Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to all students who have achieved success in the High School and Intermediate Board examinations conducted by the Uttar Pradesh Board of Secondary Education, as well as to their parents and teachers,” he said.

‘Success Reflects Hard Work And Discipline’

The Chief Minister said the achievement reflects the dedication and perseverance of students.

“This success is a symbol of your tireless hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination,” he said.

Wishes For Continued Success

Adityanath also extended his best wishes for the future, encouraging students to maintain the same commitment.

“May all you students continue to scale new heights of success in the future with the same dedication, self-confidence, and positive energy—this is the prayer to Mother Saraswati,” he said.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Who congratulated the students who passed the High School and Intermediate Board examinations?

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath congratulated the students. He extended his best wishes to them, their parents, and teachers.

What did the Chief Minister say the students' success reflects?

The Chief Minister stated that the success reflects the students' tireless hard work, discipline, and unwavering determination. It is a symbol of their dedication and perseverance.

What wishes did Yogi Adityanath extend to the students for their future?

He wished for the students to continue scaling new heights of success with the same dedication, self-confidence, and positive energy. This was expressed as a prayer to Mother Saraswati.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Apr 2026 04:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
Up Board Results Breaking News ABP Live UP Board 10th Results UP Board 12th Results
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