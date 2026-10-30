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English NewsEducationDelhi MCD Schools To Introduce New Activities To Teach Students Moral Values

Delhi MCD Schools To Introduce New Activities To Teach Students Moral Values

Delhi's MCD schools plan activities to teach children honesty, discipline and compassion through assemblies, sports and children's forums.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Oct 2026 12:47 PM (IST)

New Delhi: From teaching children to respect their elders to encouraging them to protect the environment and public property, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi is planning to bring moral education into its primary schools through everyday activities, including morning assemblies, sports and children's forums, officials said.

The civic body has constituted a five-member expert committee to recommend ways to integrate values such as honesty, discipline, compassion and social responsibility into school education.

ALSO READ: CBSE Board Exam 2027: Class 10, 12 Date Sheet, Reporting Time And Preparation Tips

The panel will assess the existing status of value-based education in MCD schools and suggest activities and teaching material, including inspirational stories and accounts of prominent personalities, to help children develop these values, an official said.

He added that the initiative, titled 'Education with Values -- The Foundation of a Better Future', seeks to complement academic learning with lessons in character and responsible citizenship.

ALSO READ: CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in, Release Update

Officials said that the committee will submit its recommendations to MCD Education Committee chairman Yogesh Verma within a month. The proposals will then be discussed with officials before being considered for implementation.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Oct 2026 12:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MCD Schools MCD Schools Moral Values
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