CBSE Date Sheet 2027: Class 10, 12 Timetable PDF Expected Soon At cbse.gov.in, Release Update

CBSE Board Exams 2027: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the Class 10 and 12 board examination date sheets for 2027 soon. Based on the schedule followed in previous years, the timetable may be announced by the end of October. Once released, students will be able to access the official PDF through the board’s website at cbse.gov.in.

The date sheet will help students plan their revision schedules and prepare for their upcoming board examinations. It is expected to contain essential details, including examination dates, subject names, subject codes, exam timings, and instructions for candidates.

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Students will not need to log in or provide personal information to download the timetable. The PDF will be accessible through the relevant link on the CBSE website after its official release.

CBSE Date Sheet 2027: How To Download The Timetable

Step 1: Visit the official CBSE website at cbse.gov.in.

Step 2: Find the link for the Class 10 or Class 12 board examination date sheet on the homepage.

Step 3: Click the relevant link to open the timetable PDF.

Step 4: Download the document and save it on your device for future reference.

Documents Students Must Carry On Exam Day

Candidates appearing for the CBSE board examinations should ensure that they have the documents required for entry into the examination centre. The requirements may vary depending on whether a student is a regular or private candidate, and the instructions issued by the board.

The key documents to check include:

Admit Card: Regular candidates can obtain their admit cards through their schools, while private candidates can download theirs directly, as applicable.

School Identity Card: Regular students should carry their school ID card to the examination centre.

Government-Issued Photo ID: Private candidates may be asked to present a valid identity document, such as an Aadhaar card, passport or voter ID.

APAAR ID: Students should consult the latest CBSE guidelines to confirm whether this identification detail is required.

Candidates should follow the instructions printed on their admit cards and any additional directions issued by their schools or CBSE.

Documents Required For CBSE Registration And LOC Submission

Before the examinations, schools' complete registration formalities and submit the List of Candidates (LOC). Depending on the applicable rules and the student's circumstances, the following documents or details may be requested:

- Previous Class Marksheet: Class 9 records for Class 10 registration or Class 10 records for Class 12 registration, as applicable.

- Date of Birth Proof: A birth certificate or another accepted document confirming the student's date of birth.

- Aadhaar And APAAR Details: These may be required under the relevant registration guidelines.

- Passport-Sized Photographs: Recent photographs that meet CBSE specifications.

- Scanned Signature: A digital copy may be needed for online registration formalities.

- Caste Certificate: Required for candidates to whom the applicable provisions apply.

- Disability Certificate: Students seeking eligible examination-related accommodations may need to submit supporting documentation.

- Migration Certificate: Candidates transferring from another board may need this document, depending on the admission and registration requirements.

Students and parents should confirm the exact requirements with their schools rather than assuming that every document applies to all candidates.

Additional Documents For Private Candidates

Private candidates may have to submit further documents depending on their examination category and the purpose of their application.

These may include a School Leaving Certificate (SLC) or Transfer Certificate, where applicable. Candidates appearing for improvement or supplementary examinations may also need their previous CBSE marksheet or admit card.

Proof of residence, such as an Aadhaar card, passport, voter ID or utility bill, may also be requested where address verification is necessary.

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Since documentation requirements can differ across candidate categories, private students should check the latest CBSE instructions before completing registration or examination-related formalities.

What Students Should Check Before The CBSE Board Exams

While students await the CBSE Class 10 and 12 date sheet for 2027, they should keep track of announcements on the official website and stay in touch with their schools. They should also verify their personal details, examination subjects, and required documents well before the examinations.

The 2027 date sheet has not been confirmed in the information provided. Students should treat the expected release timeline as tentative until CBSE publishes an official announcement.

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