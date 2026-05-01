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HomeEducationMaharashtra HSC Result 2026 Tomorrow: Class 12 Scorecards To Be Released At 1 PM, Know How To Check

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Tomorrow: Class 12 Scorecards To Be Released At 1 PM, Know How To Check

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 to be declared on May 2 at 1 PM. Check direct link, official websites and steps to download Class 12 marksheet.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 May 2026 02:51 PM (IST)

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 on May 2 at 1:00 PM. Students who appeared for the board exams will soon be able to access their marksheets through the official website at mahresult.nic.in. 

To check their results, candidates will need to enter their roll number along with their mother’s first name in the login window. Notably, the board is releasing the results earlier this year compared to last year, when they were announced on May 5. 

ALSO READ: ICSE ISC Result 2026: Jamshedpur’s Shambhavi Tiwari Tops Nation With Perfect Score

Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check 

Students can view and download their results from the following official portals: 

  • mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in 
  • mahresult.nic.in 
  • results.gov.in 
  • results.nic.in 
  • hscresult.mkcl.org 
  • mahahsc.in 
  • mahahsscboard.in 

How to Download Maharashtra 12th Marksheet Online 

Step 1: Visit hscresult.mkcl.org or mahahsscboard.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for HSC/Class 12 Result 2026 

Step 3: Enter your roll number and mother’s first name 

Step 4: Now submit the details 

Step 5: View your result on the screen 

Step 6: Download the marksheet PDF and keep a copy for future use 

How to Access Maharashtra HSC Result via DigiLocker 

Students can also retrieve their marksheets digitally using DigiLocker: 

Step 1: Install the DigiLocker app on your device 

Step 2: Go to the education section and select MSBSHSE 

Step 3: Choose the document for Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2026 

Step 4: Enter the required details 

Step 5: Download and save the result 

ALSO READ: May 2026 School Holidays: Summer Break Relief As Schools To Stay Shut For Nearly Half The Month

Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Key Highlights 

The Class 12 board exams in Maharashtra were conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2026. This year saw a total of 15,32,487 registrations across various streams. Among them, 7,99,773 students were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI). 

With results set to be announced shortly, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and check only official sources for accurate updates.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 May 2026 02:51 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Maharashtra HSC Result 2026 Maharashtra 12th Result 2026 MSBSHSE Result 2026
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