The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) is all set to declare the Class 12 (HSC) Result 2026 on May 2 at 1:00 PM. Students who appeared for the board exams will soon be able to access their marksheets through the official website at mahresult.nic.in.

To check their results, candidates will need to enter their roll number along with their mother’s first name in the login window. Notably, the board is releasing the results earlier this year compared to last year, when they were announced on May 5.

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Maharashtra HSC Result 2026: Official Websites to Check

Students can view and download their results from the following official portals:

mahahsscboard.maharashtra.gov.in

mahresult.nic.in

results.gov.in

results.nic.in

hscresult.mkcl.org

mahahsc.in

mahahsscboard.in

How to Download Maharashtra 12th Marksheet Online

Step 1: Visit hscresult.mkcl.org or mahahsscboard.in

Step 2: Click on the link for HSC/Class 12 Result 2026

Step 3: Enter your roll number and mother’s first name

Step 4: Now submit the details

Step 5: View your result on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheet PDF and keep a copy for future use

How to Access Maharashtra HSC Result via DigiLocker

Students can also retrieve their marksheets digitally using DigiLocker:

Step 1: Install the DigiLocker app on your device

Step 2: Go to the education section and select MSBSHSE

Step 3: Choose the document for Maharashtra Class 12 Result 2026

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Download and save the result

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Maharashtra HSC Exam 2026: Key Highlights

The Class 12 board exams in Maharashtra were conducted from February 11 to March 11, 2026. This year saw a total of 15,32,487 registrations across various streams. Among them, 7,99,773 students were from the science stream, 3,80,692 from arts, 3,20,152 from commerce, 27,378 from the vocational stream, and 4,492 from Industrial Training Institutes (ITI).

With results set to be announced shortly, students are advised to keep their login credentials ready and check only official sources for accurate updates.

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