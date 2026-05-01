ICSE ISC Result 2026: Jamshedpur’s Shambhavi Tiwari Tops Nation With Perfect Score

The ICSE and ISC Result 2026 turned out to be remarkable in many ways, drawing attention for both timely declaration and outstanding student achievements. With results announced at 11 am as scheduled, the board once again reinforced its credibility. While lakhs of students across the country received their scores, several new milestones were also set this year.

Among the standout performers, a student from Jamshedpur emerged as a national topper, while the Kolhan region also delivered an impressive overall performance.

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Shambhavi Tiwari Secures All-India Rank 1

Shambhavi Tiwari, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School in Jamshedpur, achieved a perfect 100 per cent score in the ISC examination, earning the distinction of national topper. She secured full marks in challenging subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, showcasing exceptional academic excellence.

Her achievement has brought pride not only to her family and school but also elevated the reputation of her city and state at the national level.

Expressing her happiness after becoming the national topper, Shambhavi described the achievement as a dream come true. She said she had confidence in her hard work, but scoring 100 per cent in all subjects was special and unexpected even for her. She credited her success to her parents, teachers, and God.

Her mother, Nibha Sinha, is a Chemistry teacher who consistently guided her in academics, while her father, Rakesh Raman, supported her at every step. The school principal and teachers also played a key role in motivating her throughout her journey.

Aiming for a Career in Medicine

Currently, Shambhavi is preparing for the NEET medical entrance examination. She aspires to become a skilled doctor and contribute to society through the medical profession. She believes that healthcare is one of the most effective ways to help those in need.

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Strong Performance from Kolhan Region

Apart from Shambhavi’s achievement, the Kolhan region in Jharkhand also delivered an impressive performance this year. Several students from the region featured among the joint toppers in the ICSE Class 10 examination .

This highlights the steady improvement in the quality of education in the region, with students increasingly making their mark at the national level.

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