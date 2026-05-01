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HomeEducationICSE ISC Result 2026: Jamshedpur’s Shambhavi Tiwari Tops Nation With Perfect Score

ICSE ISC Result 2026: Jamshedpur’s Shambhavi Tiwari Tops Nation With Perfect Score

ICSE ISC Result 2026 declared. Shambhavi Tiwari secures AIR 1 with 100%. Check topper list, result highlights and direct link details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 01 May 2026 01:38 PM (IST)

The ICSE and ISC Result 2026 turned out to be remarkable in many ways, drawing attention for both timely declaration and outstanding student achievements. With results announced at 11 am as scheduled, the board once again reinforced its credibility. While lakhs of students across the country received their scores, several new milestones were also set this year.  

Among the standout performers, a student from Jamshedpur emerged as a national topper, while the Kolhan region also delivered an impressive overall performance. 

ALSO READ: May 2026 School Holidays: Summer Break Relief As Schools To Stay Shut For Nearly Half The Month

Shambhavi Tiwari Secures All-India Rank 1 

Shambhavi Tiwari, a student of Sacred Heart Convent School in Jamshedpur, achieved a perfect 100 per cent score in the ISC examination, earning the distinction of national topper. She secured full marks in challenging subjects including Physics, Chemistry, Biology, and English, showcasing exceptional academic excellence. 

Her achievement has brought pride not only to her family and school but also elevated the reputation of her city and state at the national level.  

Expressing her happiness after becoming the national topper, Shambhavi described the achievement as a dream come true. She said she had confidence in her hard work, but scoring 100 per cent in all subjects was special and unexpected even for her. She credited her success to her parents, teachers, and God. 

Her mother, Nibha Sinha, is a Chemistry teacher who consistently guided her in academics, while her father, Rakesh Raman, supported her at every step. The school principal and teachers also played a key role in motivating her throughout her journey. 

Aiming for a Career in Medicine 

Currently, Shambhavi is preparing for the NEET medical entrance examination. She aspires to become a skilled doctor and contribute to society through the medical profession. She believes that healthcare is one of the most effective ways to help those in need. 

ALSO READ: CBSE 12th Result 2026: Check Release Date, How to Check Scorecards Online At results.cbse.nic.in

Strong Performance from Kolhan Region 

Apart from Shambhavi’s achievement, the Kolhan region in Jharkhand also delivered an impressive performance this year. Several students from the region featured among the joint toppers in the ICSE Class 10 examination . 

This highlights the steady improvement in the quality of education in the region, with students increasingly making their mark at the national level.

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 01 May 2026 01:38 PM (IST)
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Education News ICSE ISC Result 2026 Shambhavi Tiwari
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