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HomeEducationMAHA TET 2026 Registration Begins: Apply Online at mahatet.in, Direct Link, Exam on June 21

MAHA TET 2026 Registration Begins: Apply Online at mahatet.in, Direct Link, Exam on June 21

MAHA TET 2026 registration begins at mahatet.in. Apply before April 16. Check direct link, exam date, eligibility, and fee details here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 27 Mar 2026 12:41 PM (IST)

MAHA TET 2026 registration is now LIVE, opening doors for thousands of teaching aspirants in Maharashtra. Candidates can apply online from March 27. The Maharashtra State Council of Examination has officially issued the notification for MAHA TET 2026, opening the application window for aspiring teachers across the state. This examination is essential for candidates aiming to teach at the primary (Classes 1 to 5) and upper primary (Classes 6 to 8) levels in Maharashtra schools. 

Eligible candidates can now submit their application forms online through the official website, mahatet.in. As per the schedule, the registration process starts on March 27 and will continue until April 16. Applicants must ensure that they complete the form, upload all necessary documents, and pay the required fee within the deadline. 

Check the direct link, exam date, eligibility, and step-by-step process here.

MAHA TET 2026 Registration OUT: Important Dates  

The MAHA TET 2026 examination will take place on June 21, 2026, in offline mode using pen and paper. The test will be conducted in two separate sessions on the same day. Paper 1 is scheduled from 10:30 AM to 1:00 PM, while Paper 2 will be held from 2:30 PM to 5:00 PM. 

Candidates will be able to download their admit cards between June 9 and June 21. It is mandatory to carry the printed hall ticket along with a valid identity proof to the examination centre. Applicants should regularly check the official website for any updates, as exam dates may change due to administrative reasons. 

How to Apply for MAHA TET 2026 Online at mahatet.in 

Step 1: Visit the official website at mahatet.in. 

Step 2: Click on the “MAHA TET 2026 Application” link on the homepage. 

Step 3: Register using your name, mobile number, and email ID. 

Step 4: Log in and fill in your personal, academic, and contact details. 

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the prescribed format. 

Step 6: Pay the application fee using the available online payment options. 

Step 7: Review all the details carefully before submitting the form. 

Step 8: Submit the application and download the confirmation page for future reference. 

MAHA TET 2026 Eligibility Criteria for Paper 1 and Paper 2 

Applicants must meet specific eligibility conditions to appear for the exam. For Paper I, candidates should have passed Higher Secondary with at least 50% marks and completed a recognised teaching qualification such as a Diploma in Primary Education, B.El.Ed, D.T.Ed, or B.Ed. 

For Paper II, candidates must hold a graduation degree along with a B.Ed qualification or have completed Higher Secondary with a four-year integrated B.El.Ed or B.A.Ed programme. There is no age restriction for appearing in the Maharashtra TET. 

MAHA TET 2026 Application Fee Details Category-Wise 

The application fee varies depending on the category and the number of papers selected. For a single paper, candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and those with disabilities (40% or more) are required to pay ₹700, while candidates from other categories need to pay ₹1000. 

For both papers, the fee is ₹900 for SC, ST, and disabled candidates, and ₹1200 for all other categories, including VJA, NT groups, SBC, OBC, SEBC, EWS, and General. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 27 Mar 2026 12:41 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News MAHA TET 2026 MAHA TET 2026 Registration MAHA TET 2026 Application Fee
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