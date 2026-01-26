Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
KVS to Recruit 987 Special Educators for 2026 Session; Check Details Here

KVS to recruit 987 Special Educators for the 2026 session, with posts distributed across TGT and PRT levels. Notification and application details awaited.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)

KVS Recruitment 2026: Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has announced a recruitment initiative for Special Educators at the PGT and TGT levels, opening up 987 posts across Kendriya Vidyalayas nationwide. The move aims to expand inclusive classroom support within the central school network while offering substantial employment opportunities for qualified teaching professionals. 

The organisation, which functions under the Ministry of Education, Government of India, has stated that candidates applying for these positions must hold the required teaching credentials along with special education qualifications. These educators will be responsible for supporting and teaching students with disabilities enrolled in Kendriya Vidyalaya schools across the country.   

Vacancy Break-Up and Eligibility Criteria 

As part of the 2026 academic session hiring cycle, KVS plans to appoint 987 Special Educators. Out of the total sanctioned vacancies, 493 are allocated for Special Educator (TGT) posts and 494 for Special Educator (PRT) posts. Appointments are expected to take place across Kendriya Vidyalayas located in different parts of India, ranging from metropolitan centres to smaller towns and remote regions. 

The recruitment drive has been rolled out to address the growing need for trained special educators in schools and to align with national education goals emphasising inclusive and equitable learning environments for all students. Candidates meeting the required qualifications will be eligible to apply once the notification goes live. 

Selection Process and Upcoming Schedule 

The detailed notification, including eligibility requirements, selection methodology, and examination pattern, is likely to be updated soon on the KVS official portal. As per available information, the recruitment cycle is expected to include online registration, a written examination, and subsequent document verification. Interested applicants have been advised to keep checking the official website for timely updates regarding the application schedule. 

Although the official application dates and timeline have not yet been released, the notification for the 2026 session is anticipated shortly. The recruitment process is intended to strengthen staffing in Kendriya Vidyalayas and further support the inclusion of children with diverse learning needs. 

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 10:01 AM (IST)
