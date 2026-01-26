Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationSSC CHSL 2025-26 Tier 1 Result: Know Expected Date and How to Check Online

SSC CHSL 2025-26 Tier 1 Result: Know Expected Date and How to Check Online

SSC is expected to release the CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 soon. Here’s how to check the result and what comes next in the selection process for SSC CHSL 2026.

By : ABP Live Education | Updated at : 26 Jan 2026 08:41 AM (IST)

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is expected to release the SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025 shortly. Once declared, candidates will be able to check and download their scorecards from the Commission’s official website, ssc.gov.in. 

To access the SSC CHSL Tier 1 scorecard 2025, candidates will need to log in using their registration number and password. 

Based on previous trends, the SSC typically announces the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) Tier 1 results around six to eight weeks after the completion of the examination. As the Tier 1 recruitment test concluded on 30 November this year, the SSC CHSL Result 2026 can be expected to be declared soon. However, the official date and time for the result announcement have not yet been confirmed by the Commission. 

SSC CHSL Tier 1 Result 2025: How to Check 

Candidates can view their SSC CHSL Tier 1 results by following the simple steps outlined below: 

Step 1: Visit the Commission’s official portal at ssc.gov.in. 

Step 2: On the homepage, locate and click on the CHSL Tier 1 Result link. 

Step 3: The result PDF will open on the screen. 

Step 4: Use the Ctrl + F shortcut to quickly search for your roll number. 

Step 5: Download the file and keep a copy safely for future use. 

SSC CHSL 2026: Next Stages of the Selection Process 

Candidates who clear the Tier 1 round will progress to Tier 2, which involves a descriptive examination. Those who pass Tier 2 will then be required to take a skill test or typing test, depending on the post they have applied for. After successfully completing these assessments, eligible candidates will undergo document verification before final selection. 

SSC CHSL 2026: Key Details  

  • Conducting Authority: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) 
  • Official Website: ssc.gov.in 
  • Notification Issued On: 23 June 2025 
  • Tier 1 Exam Conducted From: 12 to 30 November 2025 
  • Result Status: Expected in January 2026 (not declared as of 25 January 2026) 
  • Total Vacancies: 3,131 (tentative) 
  • Posts Available: LDC, JSA, DEO, PA/SA 

Published at : 26 Jan 2026 08:41 AM (IST)
