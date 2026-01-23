CTET 2026 To Be Held On February 8; 136 Exam Cities Notified - Check Full List

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEducationCTET 2026 To Be Held On February 8; 136 Exam Cities Notified - Check Full List

By : Sagarika Chakraborty | Updated at : 23 Jan 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 will be conducted on February 8, 2026, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) overseeing the examination. This will be the 21st edition of the CTET, which is held to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8.

Candidates who have applied for CTET 2026 will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, ctet.nic.in, once they are released. The admit card will carry the exact address of the allotted examination centre.

136 Exam Cities Allocated Across States

A total of 136 exam city centres have been allocated across states and Union Territories for CTET 2026. The exam centre list, released ahead of the test, provides candidates with an overview of the cities designated as examination venues, enabling them to plan travel and logistics in advance.

CBSE is also expected to issue an exam city slip before the examination. The final and official exam centre details will be printed on the admit cards.

State-Wise CTET 2026 Exam Centre Cities

Below is the list of exam cities allotted for CTET 2026 across states and Union Territories. The city codes are indicative, and candidates are advised to rely on their admit cards for final centre details.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Port Blair
Andhra Pradesh: Guntur, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam
Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar
Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Silchar
Bihar: Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur (Ara), Darbhanga, Gaya, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Patna, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Samastipur, Saran, Vaishali (Hajipur)
Chandigarh: Chandigarh
Chhattisgarh: Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur
Dadra & Nagar Haveli: Dadra & Nagar Haveli
Daman & Diu: Daman
Delhi: Delhi
Goa: Panaji
Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara
Haryana: Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra
Himachal Pradesh: Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla
Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu, Srinagar
Jharkhand: Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi
Karnataka: Bengaluru, Hubli
Kerala: Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram
Ladakh: Kargil, Leh
Lakshadweep: Kavarati
Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur
Maharashtra: Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Solapur
Manipur: Imphal
Meghalaya: Shillong
Mizoram: Aizawl
Nagaland: Kohima
Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur
Puducherry: Puducherry
Punjab: Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar
Rajasthan: Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur
Sikkim: Gangtok
Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai
Telangana: Hyderabad, Warangal
Tripura: Agartala
Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Bareilly, Bijnor, Deoria, Etawah, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mau, Meerut, Moradabad, Noida/Greater Noida, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Raebareli, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi
Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar
West Bengal: Kolkata, Siliguri

Admit Cards Awaited

While the exam centre city list has been released, candidates are advised to wait for the CTET 2026 admit cards for confirmation of the exact examination centre and address. CBSE has reiterated that only the details mentioned on the admit card will be considered final.

About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 23 Jan 2026 11:55 PM (IST)
