CTET 2026 To Be Held On February 8; 136 Exam Cities Notified - Check Full List

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Central Teachers Eligibility Test (CTET) 2026 will be conducted on February 8, 2026, with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) overseeing the examination. This will be the 21st edition of the CTET, which is held to determine the eligibility of candidates to teach Classes 1 to 8.

Candidates who have applied for CTET 2026 will be able to download their admit cards from the official website, ctet.nic.in, once they are released. The admit card will carry the exact address of the allotted examination centre.

136 Exam Cities Allocated Across States

A total of 136 exam city centres have been allocated across states and Union Territories for CTET 2026. The exam centre list, released ahead of the test, provides candidates with an overview of the cities designated as examination venues, enabling them to plan travel and logistics in advance.

CBSE is also expected to issue an exam city slip before the examination. The final and official exam centre details will be printed on the admit cards.

State-Wise CTET 2026 Exam Centre Cities

Below is the list of exam cities allotted for CTET 2026 across states and Union Territories. The city codes are indicative, and candidates are advised to rely on their admit cards for final centre details.

Andaman & Nicobar Islands: Port Blair

Andhra Pradesh: Guntur, Tirupati, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh: Itanagar

Assam: Dibrugarh, Guwahati, Silchar

Bihar: Begusarai, Bhagalpur, Bhojpur (Ara), Darbhanga, Gaya, Gopalganj, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Nalanda, Patna, Purnia, Rohtas, Saharsa, Samastipur, Saran, Vaishali (Hajipur)

Chandigarh: Chandigarh

Chhattisgarh: Bhilai/Durg, Bilaspur, Raipur

Dadra & Nagar Haveli: Dadra & Nagar Haveli

Daman & Diu: Daman

Delhi: Delhi

Goa: Panaji

Gujarat: Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Surat, Vadodara

Haryana: Ambala, Faridabad, Gurugram, Hissar, Karnal, Kurukshetra

Himachal Pradesh: Hamirpur, Kangra, Shimla

Jammu & Kashmir: Jammu, Srinagar

Jharkhand: Bokaro, Dhanbad, Hazaribagh, Jamshedpur, Ranchi

Karnataka: Bengaluru, Hubli

Kerala: Ernakulam, Kozhikode, Thiruvananthapuram

Ladakh: Kargil, Leh

Lakshadweep: Kavarati

Madhya Pradesh: Bhopal, Gwalior, Indore, Jabalpur

Maharashtra: Amravati, Aurangabad, Mumbai, Nagpur, Nashik, Pune, Solapur

Manipur: Imphal

Meghalaya: Shillong

Mizoram: Aizawl

Nagaland: Kohima

Odisha: Bhubaneswar, Sambalpur

Puducherry: Puducherry

Punjab: Amritsar, Bhatinda, Jalandhar

Rajasthan: Ajmer, Alwar, Bikaner, Jaipur, Jodhpur, Kota, Udaipur

Sikkim: Gangtok

Tamil Nadu: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai

Telangana: Hyderabad, Warangal

Tripura: Agartala

Uttar Pradesh: Agra, Aligarh, Ambedkar Nagar, Ayodhya (Faizabad), Bareilly, Bijnor, Deoria, Etawah, Ghaziabad, Ghazipur, Gonda, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Mainpuri, Mathura, Mau, Meerut, Moradabad, Noida/Greater Noida, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj (Allahabad), Raebareli, Saharanpur, Shahjahanpur, Sitapur, Sultanpur, Varanasi

Uttarakhand: Dehradun, Haldwani, Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar

West Bengal: Kolkata, Siliguri

Admit Cards Awaited

While the exam centre city list has been released, candidates are advised to wait for the CTET 2026 admit cards for confirmation of the exact examination centre and address. CBSE has reiterated that only the details mentioned on the admit card will be considered final.

Education Loan Information:

Calculate Education Loan EMI