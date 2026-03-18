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HomeEducationKVS Admission 2026: Class 1 Lottery System, Online Form Soon at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Documents Required

KVS Admission 2026: Class 1 Lottery System, Online Form Soon at kvsangathan.nic.in, Check Eligibility, Documents Required

Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026 : KVS Admission 2026 to begin soon. Class 1 seats via lottery system; check eligibility, documents, and how to apply online at kvsangathan.nic.in.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 18 Mar 2026 12:52 PM (IST)

Kendriya Vidyalaya Class 1 Admission 2026: The Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) is preparing to start the admission process for the academic session 2026–27. The official notification will be released on the website kvsangathan.nic.in, after which parents will be able to submit applications online from home. 

Every year, Kendriya Vidyalayas receive a large number of applications, and a similar trend is expected this time as well. With rising searches like “KVS admission 2026 date” and “KV Class 1 admission process,” parents are eagerly waiting for the official announcement. 

Admission for Classes 1 to 9, 11; Lottery System for Class 1 

Admissions will be open for Classes 1 to 9 and Class 11. For Class 1, the selection process will be conducted through a lottery system, ensuring a fair and transparent admission procedure. The selection is entirely computer-based, eliminating manual intervention. 

For Classes 2 to 9 and Class 11, admissions will depend on the availability of vacant seats. Therefore, applicants for these classes must carefully check seat availability before applying. 

KVS Admission 2026: Eligibility Criteria  

For Class 1 admission, the child must fall within the prescribed age limit, which will be specified in the official notification. Generally, a birth certificate is required as proof of age. 

For higher classes, different eligibility conditions apply. Parents are advised to carefully review the criteria before applying to avoid rejection at later stages. 

KVS Admission 2026: Reservation Policy in Kendriya Vidyalayas 

KVS follows the Government of India’s reservation policy. Seats are reserved for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Classes (OBC), and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS). 

Additionally, priority is given to children of transferable central government employees, making it easier for such families to secure admission. 

KVS Admission 2026: Documents Required  

Parents should keep the following documents ready before applying: 

  • Birth certificate 
  • Residence proof 
  • Caste certificate (if applicable) 
  • Passport-size photograph 

Applicants are advised to regularly visit the official website for updates regarding admission lists and further procedures. 

KVS Admission 2026: How to Apply  

The entire admission process will be conducted online. Parents need to visit kvsangathan.nic.in and fill out the application form carefully. 

While filling out the form, it is important to enter accurate details such as the child’s name, date of birth, and address. Any incorrect information may lead to rejection of the application. Therefore, applicants should review all details before submission. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 18 Mar 2026 12:47 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Kendriya Vidyalaya KVS KVS Admission 2026 KVS Class 1 Lottery System 2026 KVS Class 1 Lottery System KVS Admission 2026 To Begin Soon KVS Class 1 Admission 2026 Kendriya Vidyalaya Admission 2026
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