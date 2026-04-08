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HomeEducationDU Admission 2026: UG Registration To Begin After CUET, Check CSAS Direct Link & Dates

DU Admission 2026: UG Registration To Begin After CUET, Check CSAS Direct Link & Dates

DU UG Admission 2026 to begin in May third week after CUET. Check CSAS registration, subject mapping rules and latest updates here.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 12:17 PM (IST)

DU Admission 2026 Updates: A major update has emerged for lakhs of students waiting for admission to Delhi University. As per officials, the undergraduate admission process for the 2026–27 academic session is expected to begin in the third week of May. The process will start soon after the commencement of the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2026 to ensure timely admissions and avoid delays in the academic calendar. 

Here’s everything about the CSAS portal, subject mapping rules, and admission timeline. 

Registration to Begin Alongside CUET 

Delhi University conducts its admission process through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) portal, which operates in multiple stages. The first step is registration, and officials have indicated that this will begin around the same time as the CUET examination. 

According to the National Testing Agency, CUET-UG 2026 is likely to be held between May 11 and May 31. Based on this schedule, the university will move forward with its admission process, accordingly, allowing students to apply without unnecessary delays. 

DU Admission Criteria 2026: CUET Score & Subject Mapping Rules 

Admissions through the CSAS portal will primarily depend on CUET scores. Once the results are announced, students will be able to apply for their preferred courses based on subject mapping. This stage is crucial, as it determines both merit and seat allocation. 

Delhi University’s Admission Dean, Haneet Gandhi, has advised students to carefully select CUET subjects that align with what they studied in Class 12. She clarified that there must be at least 50 per cent similarity between the subjects for successful mapping. Failing to meet this requirement may lead to complications during the admission process. 

DU Admission 2026: Faster Seat Allocation Plan Explained 

The university is making efforts to complete the admission cycle more efficiently this year so that classes can begin on time. Plans are being considered to reduce the duration of each seat allocation round. Officials believe that cutting down even one or two days per round could significantly speed up the overall process. 

In recent years, delays linked to the seat-based admission system have raised concerns among faculty members, as it has impacted the academic schedule. This time, the university is prioritising a streamlined and timely completion of admissions to avoid such issues. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 12:17 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Delhi University Admission CUET UG 2026 DU UG Admission 2026 DU Admission 2026 DU UG Registration DU Admission Criteria 2026
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