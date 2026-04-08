Oil Refinery Hit In Iran's Lavan Island Hours After US Announces Ceasefire

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom



A major attack struck Iran’s Lavan Island just hours after the United States announced a conditional ceasefire. The strike targeted an oil refinery on the island on Wednesday morning, according to Iranian state television cited by AP.

Following the incident, Tehran reportedly launched attacks on Kuwait and the UAE. Iranian authorities described the refinery strike as an “enemy attack,” noting it occurred despite the ceasefire agreement.

The attack took place around 10 am local time. State media reported that firefighters were deployed to control the blaze. No casualties or damage have been reported so far. Officials said it remains unclear who was responsible for the strike. No additional details were provided.

Why Lavan Island Matters To Iran?

Lavan Island, located in the Persian Gulf, is strategically significant for Iran. Spanning around 78 square kilometers, it serves as a major crude oil export terminal where large volumes of oil are refined. The island also hosts a gas field and lies approximately 450–500 kilometers west of the Strait of Hormuz.

Fragile Ceasefire Amid Ongoing Conflict

The US had announced a conditional ceasefire after nearly 40 days of conflict. Both Iran and the US agreed to refrain from attacks for the next two weeks under the peace arrangement.

Speaking to university students in Hungary, US Vice President JD Vance described the ceasefire as “fragile” and issued a warning to Tehran ahead of upcoming talks in Pakistan later this week.

Vance said Iran had agreed to reopen the Strait of Hormuz as part of the ceasefire. Former President Donald Trump had earlier warned Iran to reopen the key waterway and “stop holding the global economy hostage,” linking it to the ceasefire timeline.

Under the agreement, Iran would reopen the strategic passage in exchange for a halt in attacks by the US and its allies. Vance added that the US has largely achieved its military objectives and expressed hope that the conflict would end soon.

He also noted that while Iran’s foreign minister responded positively to US conditions, some elements within Iran were spreading misinformation on social media. Vance warned that the US has additional options if negotiations fail, though they have not yet been used. He emphasized that a deal remains possible if both sides act in good faith.