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HomeNewsWorldTrump Claims ‘Productive Regime Change’ In Iran, Signals Sanctions Relief After 2-Week Ceasefire

Trump Claims ‘Productive Regime Change’ In Iran, Signals Sanctions Relief After 2-Week Ceasefire

Trump claimed a “productive regime change” in Iran and announced a two-week ceasefire tied to reopening the Strait of Hormuz, with talks on sanctions relief and a broader deal underway.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 05:24 PM (IST)
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US President Donald Trump on Wednesday claimed that Iran has undergone what he described as a “very productive regime change”, as he outlined terms of a proposed ceasefire and broader engagement between Washington and Tehran.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the United States would work closely with Iran going forward, stressing that there would be no uranium enrichment and that nuclear remnants would be removed under US supervision. He added that the sites remain under strict satellite monitoring.

Ceasefire Linked to Strait of Hormuz

Trump confirmed that he has agreed to a proposed two-week ceasefire with Iran, conditional on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping.

Describing it as a “two-sided ceasefire”, he said the US had already achieved its military objectives and suggested the conflict could be nearing resolution.

Earlier, Trump had warned Tehran of potential strikes on key infrastructure, including power plants and bridges, if it failed to comply with US demands. He had set a deadline for a response, which has now passed with the ceasefire announcement.

Iran Signals Conditional Agreement

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Tehran would agree to halt hostilities provided attacks against Iran cease.

He confirmed that safe maritime passage through the Strait of Hormuz would be ensured for two weeks, coordinated with Iran’s Armed Forces and subject to technical considerations.

Claims of ‘Victory’ and Path to Talks

Iran’s Supreme National Security Council described the development as a “historic victory”, asserting that the United States had accepted Tehran’s 10-point proposal.

Trump, meanwhile, said many elements of a broader 15-point framework have already been agreed upon, adding that discussions on tariffs and sanctions relief are expected as part of the next phase. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What did Donald Trump claim about Iran's government?

Donald Trump claimed that Iran has undergone a 'very productive regime change' and that the US will work closely with Iran going forward.

What are the conditions for the proposed ceasefire with Iran?

The ceasefire is conditional on the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz for global shipping and a halt to attacks against Iran.

What are the terms regarding Iran's nuclear program?

There will be no uranium enrichment, and nuclear remnants will be removed under US supervision and strict satellite monitoring.

What does Iran consider this development to be?

Iran's Supreme National Security Council described the development as a 'historic victory' and stated the US accepted Tehran's 10-point proposal.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 08 Apr 2026 05:11 PM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump Us Iran Ceasefire US Iran War
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