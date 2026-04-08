CBSE 3-Language Policy 2026 Explained: What It Means For Students And Schools

A significant shift in language policy by CBSE is set to impact students entering Class 6 in 2026. Under the revised framework, students who earlier studied two languages will now be required to learn three. This major change has raised questions among parents about whether it will increase academic pressure on children.

With English now tagged differently and a third language compulsory, the new rule could change how students plan their studies. Here’s a simple breakdown of what it means.

R1, R2, R3 Explained: How the New Language System Works:

The new policy introduces a structured three-language format.

R1 (Language 1): This will be the student’s most comfortable language, such as Hindi, and will be taught at the highest level.

R2 (Language 2): This will be the second language studied at a standard level.

R3 (Language 3): This is the newly introduced compulsory language, which students must begin learning from Class 6 onwards.

This system aims to broaden linguistic exposure but also adds an extra subject to the curriculum.

English as ‘Foreign Language’: What It Means for Students

One of the most notable changes is that English has been categorised as a “foreign language” under the new rules. This means that if a student opts to study English, they must also choose two Indian languages, such as Hindi along with Sanskrit or Marathi.

As a result, students will no longer be able to pass Class 10 by studying only Hindi and English, making the subject selection process more crucial than before.

School Challenges: Are Institutions Ready for Implementation?

While the policy reflects a progressive vision, it also presents practical challenges. Reports suggest that many schools, especially in North India, face a shortage of teachers for South and East Indian languages. For instance, if a student wishes to study languages like Odia or Tamil, schools may not have the required faculty available.

School principals have indicated that hiring specialised language teachers and upgrading infrastructure will increase operational costs. This could eventually impact tuition fees. Additionally, several schools in smaller towns still lack basic facilities for subjects like AI and coding, making it even more challenging to accommodate an additional language.

Standard vs Advanced Level Option: What Students Should Know

Another feature of the new system is the option to take subjects at different levels. Students interested in fields like engineering can opt for an advanced paper, which will be a separate 25-mark test.

Importantly, the marks obtained in this advanced paper will not be included in the overall percentage. However, students who qualify will receive a separate “advanced level pass” tag on their marksheet, adding value to their academic profile.

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