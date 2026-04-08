Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEducationSIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2025 Wraps Up With Grand Chennai Finale, Over 9 Lakh Students Take Part Nationwide

SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2025 Wraps Up With Grand Chennai Finale, Over 9 Lakh Students Take Part Nationwide

Over 9 lakh students competed in SIP AGC 2025, with 330 finalists battling it out in Chennai. Winners earned Rs 30 lakh in prizes and a rare chance to witness a live ISRO rocket launch.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 08 Apr 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

A five-month-long academic competition testing young minds across India reached its grand conclusion in Chennai, as SIP Academy India hosted the National Finals of the 10th SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest (AGC) 2025. The final round, held on February 1 in Chennai, saw over 330 finalists competing after emerging from a massive pool of more than 9 lakh participants representing 2,000 schools across the country.

The contest focused on evaluating students’ speed, accuracy, concentration, and mental agility, reinforcing the importance of strong foundational arithmetic skills at an early age. 

The scale of participation highlighted the growing emphasis on structured learning programmes aimed at improving numeracy and cognitive abilities among school students.

Winners Honoured With Rs 30 Lakh Prize Pool, ISRO Experience Announced

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony held at 12:30 pm, where winners from both state and national levels were recognised. The total prize pool for the competition stood at Rs 30 lakh, rewarding top-performing students across multiple rounds.

Adding a distinctive edge to this year’s rewards, national winners will also get an opportunity to witness a live ISRO rocket launch from Sriharikota. The experience is expected to offer students a rare glimpse into India’s space missions, combining academic achievement with real-world inspiration.

The finale was attended by Chief Guest Rishi Raj Singh, IPS (Retd.), who addressed students, parents, and educators during the event. He highlighted the role of discipline and focus in shaping future success and encouraged students to continue building strong academic foundations.

With the 10th edition now complete, SIP Abacus has already announced plans to launch the 11th edition of the contest in July 2026, aiming to scale up participation and further strengthen its reach among students nationwide.

Education Loan Information:
Calculate Education Loan EMI

Related Video

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the 10th SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest (AGC) 2025?

It was a five-month academic competition for young minds across India, culminating in national finals in Chennai to test speed, accuracy, concentration, and mental agility in arithmetic.

How many students participated in the 10th SIP AGC 2025?

Over 9 lakh students from 2,000 schools participated, with 330 finalists competing in the national finals held in Chennai.

What was the prize pool for the 10th SIP AGC 2025?

The total prize pool was Rs 30 lakh. National winners also received a unique opportunity to witness a live ISRO rocket launch.

When will the next SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest be held?

SIP Abacus has announced plans to launch the 11th edition of the contest in July 2026, aiming for wider participation.

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
Read More
Published at : 08 Apr 2026 04:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
Education SIP
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Education
SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2025 Wraps Up With Grand Chennai Finale, Over 9 Lakh Students Take Part Nationwide
SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest 2025 Wraps Up With Grand Chennai Finale, Over 9 Lakh Students Take Part Nationwide
Education
CBSE 3-Language Policy 2026 Explained: What It Means For Students And Schools
CBSE 3-Language Policy 2026 Explained: What It Means For Students And Schools
Education
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: Big Update on Phase-1 Results, Check Steps & Direct Links
CBSE Class 10 Result 2026 Date: Big Update on Phase-1 Results, Check Steps & Direct Links
Education
DU Admission 2026: UG Registration To Begin After CUET, Check CSAS Direct Link & Dates
DU Admission 2026: UG Registration To Begin After CUET, Check CSAS Direct Link & Dates
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Fragile Ceasefire Raises Doubts as Regional Tensions Persist
Ceasefire Debate: Who Won, Who Lost in US-Iran Conflict?
Breaking News: US–Iran Peace Talks Set for April 10 in Islamabad
Breaking: Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar to Visit UAE Amid Rising Tensions in West Asia
Global Tensions: Russia Declares U.S.-Israel Defeat, France Concerned Over Lebanon
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Arithmetic Vs Chemistry: How 91 Lakh Deletions Can Reshape 2026 West Bengal Poll Dynamics
Opinion
Embed widget