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A five-month-long academic competition testing young minds across India reached its grand conclusion in Chennai, as SIP Academy India hosted the National Finals of the 10th SIP Arithmetic Genius Contest (AGC) 2025. The final round, held on February 1 in Chennai, saw over 330 finalists competing after emerging from a massive pool of more than 9 lakh participants representing 2,000 schools across the country.

The contest focused on evaluating students’ speed, accuracy, concentration, and mental agility, reinforcing the importance of strong foundational arithmetic skills at an early age.

The scale of participation highlighted the growing emphasis on structured learning programmes aimed at improving numeracy and cognitive abilities among school students.

Winners Honoured With Rs 30 Lakh Prize Pool, ISRO Experience Announced

The event concluded with a prize distribution ceremony held at 12:30 pm, where winners from both state and national levels were recognised. The total prize pool for the competition stood at Rs 30 lakh, rewarding top-performing students across multiple rounds.

Adding a distinctive edge to this year’s rewards, national winners will also get an opportunity to witness a live ISRO rocket launch from Sriharikota. The experience is expected to offer students a rare glimpse into India’s space missions, combining academic achievement with real-world inspiration.

The finale was attended by Chief Guest Rishi Raj Singh, IPS (Retd.), who addressed students, parents, and educators during the event. He highlighted the role of discipline and focus in shaping future success and encouraged students to continue building strong academic foundations.

With the 10th edition now complete, SIP Abacus has already announced plans to launch the 11th edition of the contest in July 2026, aiming to scale up participation and further strengthen its reach among students nationwide.

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