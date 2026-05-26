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HomeEducationKerala Plus Two Result 2026 OUT Today At 3 PM: DHSE Class 12 Scorecard Direct Link, How To Check

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 OUT Today At 3 PM: DHSE Class 12 Scorecard Direct Link, How To Check

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be declared today at 3 PM. Check Class 12 scorecards online via direct link, DigiLocker and SAPHALAM app.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 26 May 2026 09:10 AM (IST)

Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Plus Two examination results today, May 26, at 3 pm. Students can check their scores online through the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in. 

Once the results are announced, students will be able to download their provisional scorecards online by logging in with their registration details. 

The Kerala Plus Two marksheets released online are provisional. Students will receive their original marksheets a few days after the declaration of results and must collect them from their respective schools. 

ALSO READ: CBSE Admits Answer Sheet Error, Sends Correct Copy After Student Trolled As ‘Pakistani’

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026: Websites To Check Scores 

Students awaiting the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be able to access their marks online through multiple official websites and digital platforms. To avoid delays caused by heavy traffic, candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready before checking the result. 

The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will be available on the following platforms: 

  • results.kerala.nic.in 
  • prd.kerala.gov.in 
  • keralaresults.nic.in 
  • kerala.gov.in 
  • dhsekerala.gov.in 
  • SAPHALAM App 
  • iExams 
  • PRD LIVE 
  • DigiLocker 

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Online: How To Check  

Step 1: Visit the official DHSE Kerala result portal at results.hse.kerala.gov.in 

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Kerala Plus Two Result 2026’ 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields 

Step 4: Click on the submit button 

Step 5: Your Kerala Plus Two result will appear on the screen 

Step 6: Download the marksheet and keep a printed copy for future use 

How To Check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result Through DigiLocker 

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official DigiLocker website 

Step 2: Sign in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number 

Step 3: Go to the ‘Education’ section and search for ‘Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)’ 

Step 4: Select the Kerala Class 12 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 option 

Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth 

Step 6: Submit the details to view the marksheet 

Step 7: Save the document to your DigiLocker account for future reference 

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: How To Check Scores On SAPHALAM App 

Step 1: Download the SAPHALAM 2026 app from the Google Play Store 

Step 2: Open the app and tap on ‘Plus Two Result 2026’ 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: Press ‘Submit’ to view your result 

Step 5: Save or take a screenshot of the marksheet for future reference 

ALSO READ: NEET Paper Leak Row: SC Questions NTA, Says ‘No Lessons Learnt’ Notices Issued On Reform Pleas

Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage 

Last year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results were announced on May 22. The overall pass percentage stood at 77.81 per cent. Science stream students performed the best with a pass percentage of 83.25 per cent. Commerce recorded 74.21 per cent, while Humanities students achieved a pass percentage of 69.16 per cent. 

In 2024, the overall success rate was slightly higher at 78.69 per cent. Around 3.74 lakh students appeared for the examination, and nearly 2.95 lakh candidates passed successfully. 

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Before You Go

Delhi Election Results 2025: Counting Begins; BJP Poised for Historic Comeback in Delhi, Exit Polls Suggest | ABP News

About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 26 May 2026 09:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 Kerala Board Result 2026
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