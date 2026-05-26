Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Plus Two examination results today, May 26, at 3 pm. Students can check their scores online through the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.

Once the results are announced, students will be able to download their provisional scorecards online by logging in with their registration details.

The Kerala Plus Two marksheets released online are provisional. Students will receive their original marksheets a few days after the declaration of results and must collect them from their respective schools.

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Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026: Websites To Check Scores

Students awaiting the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be able to access their marks online through multiple official websites and digital platforms. To avoid delays caused by heavy traffic, candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready before checking the result.

The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will be available on the following platforms:

results.kerala.nic.in

prd.kerala.gov.in

keralaresults.nic.in

kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

SAPHALAM App

iExams

PRD LIVE

DigiLocker

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Online: How To Check

Step 1: Visit the official DHSE Kerala result portal at results.hse.kerala.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Kerala Plus Two Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields

Step 4: Click on the submit button

Step 5: Your Kerala Plus Two result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download the marksheet and keep a printed copy for future use

How To Check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result Through DigiLocker

Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official DigiLocker website

Step 2: Sign in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number

Step 3: Go to the ‘Education’ section and search for ‘Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)’

Step 4: Select the Kerala Class 12 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 option

Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 6: Submit the details to view the marksheet

Step 7: Save the document to your DigiLocker account for future reference

Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: How To Check Scores On SAPHALAM App

Step 1: Download the SAPHALAM 2026 app from the Google Play Store

Step 2: Open the app and tap on ‘Plus Two Result 2026’

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Press ‘Submit’ to view your result

Step 5: Save or take a screenshot of the marksheet for future reference

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Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage

Last year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results were announced on May 22. The overall pass percentage stood at 77.81 per cent. Science stream students performed the best with a pass percentage of 83.25 per cent. Commerce recorded 74.21 per cent, while Humanities students achieved a pass percentage of 69.16 per cent.

In 2024, the overall success rate was slightly higher at 78.69 per cent. Around 3.74 lakh students appeared for the examination, and nearly 2.95 lakh candidates passed successfully.

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