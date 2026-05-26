Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 OUT Today At 3 PM: DHSE Class 12 Scorecard Direct Link, How To Check
Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be declared today at 3 PM. Check Class 12 scorecards online via direct link, DigiLocker and SAPHALAM app.
Kerala DHSE 12th Result 2026: The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE), Kerala, will announce the Plus Two examination results today, May 26, at 3 pm. Students can check their scores online through the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in and dhsekerala.gov.in.
Once the results are announced, students will be able to download their provisional scorecards online by logging in with their registration details.
The Kerala Plus Two marksheets released online are provisional. Students will receive their original marksheets a few days after the declaration of results and must collect them from their respective schools.
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Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026: Websites To Check Scores
Students awaiting the Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 will be able to access their marks online through multiple official websites and digital platforms. To avoid delays caused by heavy traffic, candidates are advised to keep their registration details ready before checking the result.
The Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 will be available on the following platforms:
- results.kerala.nic.in
- prd.kerala.gov.in
- keralaresults.nic.in
- kerala.gov.in
- dhsekerala.gov.in
- SAPHALAM App
- iExams
- PRD LIVE
- DigiLocker
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026 Online: How To Check
Step 1: Visit the official DHSE Kerala result portal at results.hse.kerala.gov.in
Step 2: Click on the link for ‘Kerala Plus Two Result 2026’
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth in the required fields
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: Your Kerala Plus Two result will appear on the screen
Step 6: Download the marksheet and keep a printed copy for future use
How To Check Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result Through DigiLocker
Step 1: Open the DigiLocker app or visit the official DigiLocker website
Step 2: Sign in using your Aadhaar-linked mobile number
Step 3: Go to the ‘Education’ section and search for ‘Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE)’
Step 4: Select the Kerala Class 12 or DHSE Plus Two Result 2026 option
Step 5: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step 6: Submit the details to view the marksheet
Step 7: Save the document to your DigiLocker account for future reference
Kerala Plus Two Result 2026: How To Check Scores On SAPHALAM App
Step 1: Download the SAPHALAM 2026 app from the Google Play Store
Step 2: Open the app and tap on ‘Plus Two Result 2026’
Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth
Step 4: Press ‘Submit’ to view your result
Step 5: Save or take a screenshot of the marksheet for future reference
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Kerala DHSE Plus Two Result: Previous Years’ Pass Percentage
Last year, the Kerala DHSE Plus Two results were announced on May 22. The overall pass percentage stood at 77.81 per cent. Science stream students performed the best with a pass percentage of 83.25 per cent. Commerce recorded 74.21 per cent, while Humanities students achieved a pass percentage of 69.16 per cent.
In 2024, the overall success rate was slightly higher at 78.69 per cent. Around 3.74 lakh students appeared for the examination, and nearly 2.95 lakh candidates passed successfully.
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