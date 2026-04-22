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HomeEducationKarnataka SSLC Result 2026 Soon At karresults.nic.in, Expected Date & How to Check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Soon At karresults.nic.in, Expected Date & How to Check

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 expected soon. Check likely date, direct link at karresults.nic.in, and steps to download marks memo online.

By : Animesh Bhardwaj | Updated at : 22 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is likely to release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 soon. Students who appeared for the Class 10 board exams will be able to check their results online once they are published on the official portal at karresults.nic.in. 

Although the board has not officially announced the exact date and time, several media reports indicate that the results may be declared by the end of April 2026. As per previous trends, the announcement is generally made in the morning hours, typically between 10 AM and 12 PM. 

Here’s the expected date, direct link, and step-by-step guide to check your score. 

Where to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Online 

Once released, candidates can access their results through official websites. The primary platforms include: 

  • karresults.nic.in 
  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in 

Students should keep in mind that the online marks memo will be provisional. The original marksheets will be issued later through their respective schools. 

How to Check SSLC Result 2026 Online at karresults.nic.in 

Step 1: Visit the official website at karresults.nic.in 

Step 2: Click on the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 link 

Step 3: Enter your registration number and date of birth 

Step 4: Click on the submit button 

Step 5: Your marks memo will be displayed on the screen 

Step 6: Download and take a printout for future reference 

Note: It is advisable to keep login credentials ready to prevent last-minute delays due to heavy traffic on result websites. 

Check SSLC Marks via DigiLocker & KarnatakaOne App 

Apart from official websites, students can also access their Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 through digital platforms like DigiLocker and the KarnatakaOne app. By logging in with registered credentials, candidates can download their marks memo conveniently. 

To check results on DigiLocker, students need to visit the official portal and sign in using their details. Similarly, the KarnatakaOne app can be accessed via mobile devices after registration using a valid mobile number. 

Previous Year Trend & What to Expect 

Looking at past patterns, the SSLC result was declared on May 2, 2025. Based on this trend, a late-April announcement in 2026 seems likely. Students are encouraged to stay updated through official notifications and avoid relying on unverified sources. 

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 22 Apr 2026 10:53 AM (IST)
Tags :
Education News Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 SSLC Result Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Date KarnatakaOne App SSLC Result 2026 Online
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