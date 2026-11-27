BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced 935 vacancies for the post of Assistant Education Development Officer (AEDO). Candidates interested in the recruitment can submit their applications from December 1, 2026, through the Commission's official website at bpsconline.bihar.gov.in.

The last date to pay the application fee is December 30, while the online application process will close on December 31. The Commission has also clarified that its earlier recruitment advertisement for these posts has been cancelled, and the latest notification will apply.

Candidates planning to apply should check the category-wise vacancies, educational qualifications, age limits, and examination pattern before completing the registration process.

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BPSC AEDO Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

The Commission has announced the following schedule for the recruitment:

Application commencement: December 1, 2026

Last date for fee payment: December 30, 2026

Last date to submit application: December 31, 2026

Applications will be accepted through the BPSC online portal. Candidates should complete the registration and fee payment within the prescribed timeline.

विज्ञापन सं.-16/2026, शिक्षा विभाग, बिहार के अन्तर्गत सहायक शिक्षा विकास पदाधिकारी के कुल-935 रिक्त पदों पर नियुक्ति हेतु (पूर्व में दिनांक-22.08.2025 को प्रकाशित विज्ञापन संख्या-87/2025 को रद्द करते हुए) सुयोग्य भारतीय उम्मीदवारों से विहित प्रपत्र में ऑनलाइन आवेदन आमंत्रित किए जाते हैं। #BPSC #BPSCExam #BPSCNotice #BPSCUpdates #AEDO #ExamUpdate #BPSCAEDO #AEDOExam #AEDONotification — Bihar Public Service Commission (@BPSCOffice) November 26, 2026

BPSC AEDO Vacancy 2026: Check Category-Wise Posts

BPSC has announced 935 vacancies, including 319 posts reserved for women. The category-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Unreserved: 374 posts (131 for women)

Economically Weaker Section (EWS): 93 posts (33 for women)

Scheduled Caste (SC): 150 posts (53 for women)

Scheduled Tribe (ST): 10 posts (4 for women)

Extremely Backward Class (EBC): 168 posts (59 for women)

Backward Class (BC): 112 posts (39 for women)

Backward Class Women: 28 posts

Total: 935 vacancies, including 319 reserved for women.

The Unreserved category has the highest number of vacancies at 374, while the Scheduled Tribe category has the lowest allocation, with 10 posts.

BPSC AEDO Eligibility Criteria: Who Can Apply?

Candidates applying for the Assistant Education Development Officer posts must have a graduate degree or an equivalent qualification from a recognised university or institution.

The minimum age requirement is 21 years, calculated as of August 1, 2025. The maximum age limit varies according to the candidate's category:

Unreserved male candidates: 37 years

Unreserved female candidates: 40 years

Backward Class and Extremely Backward Class candidates: 40 years

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates: 42 years

Eligible applicants will receive age relaxation according to the Bihar government's applicable rules.

BPSC AEDO Selection Process 2026

Candidates will be selected through a written examination, followed by document verification. The written test will consist of three papers:

General Language: 100 marks, 2 hours

General Studies: 100 marks, 2 hours

General Aptitude: 100 marks, 2 hours

Total: 300 marks, with a combined examination duration of 6 hours.

The General Language paper will include questions from both General English and General Hindi.

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BPSC AEDO Exam: Minimum Qualifying Marks

Candidates appearing for the General Language paper must secure at least 30% marks in both General English and General Hindi to qualify.

Applicants should take note of this requirement while preparing for the examination, as meeting the minimum qualifying marks in both language sections is necessary.

After the written examination, candidates will be called for document verification as part of the selection process.

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