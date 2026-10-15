RRB Recruitment 2026: Applications Open For 1,688 Posts, Check Details

RRB Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has started the application process for 1,688 vacancies under the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) Undergraduate Recruitment 2026. Eligible candidates can submit their applications from October 15 to November 13, 2026, for posts including Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk, Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist, Junior Clerk-cum-Typist and Trains Clerk.

The recruitment drive offers starting monthly salaries ranging from Rs 19,900 to Rs 21,700, depending on the post. Candidates planning to apply should check the important dates, vacancy distribution, age requirements and selection procedure before completing their applications.

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RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Important Dates

As specified in Centralised Employment Notice (CEN) No. 07/2026, the application window opened on October 15. Candidates must submit their forms by November 13, 2026, at 11:59 pm.

The schedule also includes a correction period for applicants who need to make permitted changes to their submitted forms.

The key dates are:

Application Registration Date: October 15, 2026

Last Date to Apply: November 13, 2026, until 11:59 pm

Application Correction Window: November 16 to November 25, 2026

Candidates should keep these deadlines in mind while preparing their applications.

RRB NTPC UG Vacancy 2026: Post-Wise Distribution

The recruitment notification lists 1,688 vacancies across four undergraduate-level positions. The largest share of vacancies is for Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk and Junior Clerk-cum-Typist.

The post-wise vacancy distribution is as follows:

Commercial-cum-Ticket Clerk: 700 posts

Accounts Clerk-cum-Typist: 200 posts

Junior Clerk-cum-Typist: 600 posts

Trains Clerk: 188 posts

The starting monthly salary for selected candidates will be between Rs 19,900 and Rs 21,700, depending on the position offered.

RRB NTPC UG Recruitment 2026: Age Limit

Applicants must be between 18 and 30 years old as of January 1, 2027, subject to the age-relaxation rules applicable to their category.

The notification sets out the following date-of-birth ranges:

General and Economically Weaker Sections (EWS): Born between January 2, 1997, and January 1, 2009.

Other Backward Classes (Non-Creamy Layer): Born between January 2, 1994, and January 1, 2009.

Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST): Born between January 2, 1992, and January 1, 2009.

Candidates should consult the detailed recruitment notification to understand the age-relaxation provisions applicable to them.

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RRB NTPC UG Selection Process 2026

The selection procedure includes two stages of Computer-Based Tests (CBTs). Candidates will be shortlisted for the second-stage examination according to their normalised scores in the first-stage CBT.

The first-stage examination will be common to all posts covered under CEN No. 07/2026. It will consist of 100 questions, with each question carrying one mark. Candidates will have 90 minutes to complete the test.

Aspirants should review the recruitment notification for the complete selection criteria and other applicable instructions before applying.

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