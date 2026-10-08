Railway NTPC 2026 Notification Out: 3,548 Graduate Posts Announced, Check Details

Railway NTPC Recruitment 2026: The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced the NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026 for candidates seeking graduate-level positions in Indian Railways. The recruitment drive covers 3,548 vacancies under CEN 06/2026.

Candidates who meet the prescribed eligibility requirements can submit their applications online through the official websites of the respective regional RRBs. The recruitment covers multiple Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) posts at the graduate level.

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Railway NTPC 2026: Which Posts Are Available?

The NTPC Graduate recruitment includes several positions across different areas of railway operations and administration. The posts covered under the recruitment include Station Master, Goods Train Manager, Senior Commercial cum Ticket Clerk, Junior Accounts Assistant cum Typist and Senior Clerk cum Typist.

The educational qualification and other requirements are not necessarily the same for every position. Candidates should therefore go through the detailed recruitment notification carefully to understand the requirements applicable to the post they wish to apply for.

Railway NTPC Graduate Recruitment 2026: Who Can Apply?

Candidates applying for the graduate-level NTPC posts must hold a degree from a recognised university or an equivalent qualification.

The prescribed age limit and other eligibility conditions can differ based on the post. Applicants are advised to carefully check the official notification before proceeding with the application to ensure that they meet the requirements for the position selected.

Railway NTPC 2026: Check The Full Notification

The detailed recruitment notification contains information related to the available posts, eligibility requirements, and other conditions applicable to the recruitment process.

Candidates should read the complete notification before submitting their application. The official notification should be referred to for post-wise educational qualifications, age requirements, and other eligibility details.

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How Will Railway NTPC 2026 Candidates Be Selected?

The selection process for the NTPC Graduate posts includes Computer Based Tests (CBTs). The stages involved can vary depending on the post for which a candidate has applied.

For certain positions, candidates may be required to appear for a second Computer Based Test. Depending on the post, the recruitment process may also include a typing test or Computer-Based Aptitude Test.

Candidates who qualify through the applicable stages will subsequently be required to complete document verification and a medical examination.

Applicants should check the detailed notification to understand which selection stages apply to the specific post they are interested in.

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