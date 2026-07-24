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English NewsEducationJNU Issues Advisory Asking Students To Avoid Jantar Mantar Gatherings; Warns Of Legal And Disciplinary Action

JNU Issues Advisory Asking Students To Avoid Jantar Mantar Gatherings; Warns Of Legal And Disciplinary Action

JNU has issued an advisory asking students to stay away from Jantar Mantar gatherings and warned of legal and disciplinary action for violations.

Written By : Animesh Bhardwaj |  Updated at : 24 Jul 2026 02:22 PM (IST)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has issued an advisory urging students, faculty members and other stakeholders to stay away from gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar in New Delhi. The university has appealed to its academic community to prioritise personal safety and act responsibly while complying with directions related to public demonstrations. 

The advisory also cautions members of the university community about their conduct on social media, stating that any violations could attract legal consequences as well as disciplinary action under the institution's code of conduct. 

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JNU Urges Students to Stay Away From Jantar Mantar 

In a post on X, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) advised all members of its academic community to prioritise their personal safety and avoid participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi, in line with the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India's directions on public demonstrations. 

"All stakeholders of JNU’s epistemic community are advised to act responsibly and prioritize their personal safety. In accordance with the Hon’ble Supreme Court of India’s directions on public demonstrations, you are requested to refrain from participating in or visiting gatherings at or around Jantar Mantar, New Delhi." 

The university also urged students, faculty members and other stakeholders to exercise caution while using social media, warning that violations could result in legal consequences as well as disciplinary action under the university's code of conduct. 

"Please exercise responsibility on social media. Violations may invite legal consequences under applicable laws as well as disciplinary action under the University’s code of conduct." 

Concluding its advisory, JNU encouraged members of its community to uphold the principles of responsible citizenship and academic integrity. 

"You are also encouraged to uphold the values of academic responsibility and responsible citizenship." 

The university's appeal comes as educational institutions continue to emphasise student safety, responsible behaviour and adherence to institutional guidelines during periods of heightened public activity. 

Students have been advised to remain informed through official university communication channels and to comply with the advisory while carrying out their academic responsibilities. 

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University Emphasises Student Safety and Responsible Conduct 

Through the advisory, JNU has underlined that personal safety should remain a priority for students and staff. The university has advised its community to comply with legal provisions related to public gatherings and avoid situations that could affect their safety or academic life. 

The institution also stressed that responsible behaviour extends beyond physical participation in public events to conduct on digital platforms, where students are expected to act in accordance with the law and university regulations.

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About the author Animesh Bhardwaj

Animesh Bhardwaj is Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering Education, Politics, National and Global Affairs. He is committed to clear, meaningful reporting and creates impactful, reader-focused content.

For tips or queries, reach out at animesh.b@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 24 Jul 2026 02:22 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jantar Mantar Education News Neet News JNU NEET Protest NEET UG 2026 JNU Issues Advisory
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