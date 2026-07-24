The National Testing Agency (NTA), the organisation responsible for conducting several of India's biggest entrance examinations, is operating with 15 vacant posts out of a sanctioned strength of 39, the Union government informed the Rajya Sabha.

In a written reply to CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan, Union Minister of State for Education Sukanta Majumdar said the agency currently has 24 employees, all of whom are serving on deputation from different government organisations.

The disclosure comes at a time when the NTA has been under intense public scrutiny, particularly following the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak controversy and student protests demanding greater transparency and accountability in the conduct of competitive examinations.

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NTA Depends on Deputation, Contract and Outsourced Staff

The government's response highlighted that the examination body does not rely solely on its deputation staff to manage operations.

According to the information shared in Parliament, the NTA has also engaged 73 contractual personnel, including senior advisors, consultants and a general manager for communication. In addition, the agency employs 124 outsourced workers who perform a range of functions such as legal assistance, data analysis, and housekeeping.

The reply further noted that 16 director and joint director-level positions have been created under the Central Staffing Scheme to strengthen the organisation. However, these positions continue to be filled through deputation rather than permanent recruitment.

Parliament Reply Comes Amid Questions Over NTA's Functioning

The staffing details assume significance as the NTA remains at the centre of discussions on examination reforms. The agency conducts major national-level examinations, including NEET-UG, UGC-NET, engineering entrance tests, university admissions, and fellowship examinations.

Reacting to the government's reply, CPI(M) MP V. Sivadasan criticised the agency's staffing model.

“The NTA is responsible for conducting high-stakes university entrance, medical, engineering, and fellowship examinations. Running such a critical centralised body without a single dedicated, permanent cadre is a massive administrative failure that directly impacts students,” Mr. Sivadasan said in a public statement.

According to the information presented in the Rajya Sabha, the NTA has conducted 270 examinations since it was established in 2018, serving more than 6.6 crore candidates. In 2026 alone, around 65 lakh students have registered for various examinations conducted by the agency.

Questions Raised Over Transparency and Accountability

The Parliament reply has also renewed debate over the agency's administrative structure and accountability.

Referring to recent controversies, Sivadasan said, “Despite this enormous scale, the agency has faced intense criticism over paper leaks and test cancellations, including the high-profile mismanagement seen in exams like NEET and UGC-NET,” Mr. Sivadasan said.

The Rajya Sabha member further claimed that although media reports have pointed to question paper leaks in nearly 100 examinations and around 50 re-examinations since 2018, the Ministry of Education did not provide the exact number of re-tests conducted in its response.

He also questioned how the agency's autonomous status functions in practice and sought clarity on administrative responsibility in cases where examination-related errors occur.

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NTA Revenue More Than Doubled in Five Years

The government's data also showed a substantial increase in the agency's revenue over the years.

According to the figures shared in Parliament, the NTA's revenue rose from ₹504.16 crore in 2018-19 to ₹1,116.84 crore in 2023-24.

Commenting on the financial data, Sivadasan said, “While the revenue including the examination fee collections more than doubled within five years, revenue figures for the subsequent fiscal years (2024-25 and 2025-26) were not disclosed in the response,” Mr. Sivadasan said.

The CPI(M) leader also alleged that the increasing centralisation of examinations under the NTA has reduced the role of state governments and universities. He argued that left-wing student organisations have consistently opposed what they describe as the agency's "unscientific and commercially driven model" since its establishment.

The latest disclosure is likely to add to the ongoing debate over the functioning of India's national examination system, particularly as students and parents continue to seek greater transparency, stronger safeguards and reforms in the conduct of high-stakes entrance examinations.

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